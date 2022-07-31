3 teens shot during apparent argument at Boston party
Three teenage boys were shot after what appeared to be an altercation at a Boston party Saturday night, police said.
Officers responded to a fight at a home in Dorchester, about seven miles south of downtown Boston, at about 11:45 p.m. Saturday, according to Boston police. All three teens sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
A 16-year-old boy and 19-year-old man were taken to the hospital by ambulance. The third victim, a 16-year-old girl, was taken to the hospital by family.
Police believe that someone opened fire after an altercation was broken up and people moved to a different part of the street.
None of the teenagers, two of whom are minors, were identified by police Sunday.
Police have not offered information on a potential suspect and no arrests have been made as of Sunday morning.