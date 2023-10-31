3 teens shot at El Paso Halloween house party, including teen trying to stop fight

A young man was trying to break up a fight when he was shot in the face over the weekend outside a Halloween house party in a neighborhood in El Paso's Upper Valley, his family said.

El Paso police officials said Monday that a total of three teenagers were wounded when multiple shots were fired about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, outside a house in the 5800 block of Sixta Drive. The street runs parallel to the Rio Grande near Little River Park in an Upper Valley neighborhood.

The victims were identified by police as Uriah Javier Urias, 18, of West El Paso; Gabriel Aaron Delgado, 18, of West El Paso; and Andy Javier Gonzalez, 19, of Anthony, New Mexico.

A GoFundMe page raises money for medical expenses for Uriah Urias, who was shot and wounded during a Halloween house party on Sixta Drive on Saturday in El Paso's Upper Valley.

Urias was hospitalized in critical condition. Delgado and Gonzalez had wounds that were not life-threatening, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation by detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit. No arrests have been announced.

The investigation revealed that a Halloween party occurred at a home when an altercation erupted between uninvited people, police said in a news statement.

The fight spilled outside, where several gunshots were fired, hitting the three teens. The shooter, or shooters, left before the arrival of police, officials said.

'A kind and selfless individual'

Urias was trying to break up a fight when he was shot in the face and critically injured. The bullet exited the back of the right side of his head, behind his ear, damaging an artery, the Urias family stated on a GoFundMe page seeking help with medical expenses.

"Uriah is a kind and selfless individual, always quick to lend a helping hand to those in need. His infectious smile can brighten anyone's day, and he has touched the lives of many with his generosity and compassion," the Urias family stated.

The shooting is part of a plague of gun violence involving teenagers at house parties, including the deaths of a 14-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man in a shooting that wounded four others on Sept. 17 at a short-term rental house on Tierra Inca Drive in the far East Side.

On July 7, eight teenagers were wounded in a shooting after uninvited guests arrived at a house party attended by more than 100 teens on Swan Drive in the Upper Valley.

No arrests have been announced in those cases either. Police have said that some of the investigations have been hindered by the lack of witnesses willing to come forward to assist investigators in bringing justice to the victims and their families.

Anyone with information on any of the shootings may call El Paso Police Headquarters at 915-212-4000, the police nonemergency line at 915-832-4400 and they may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or leave a tip online at cselpaso.org.

