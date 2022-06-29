3 teens are shot at after mistakenly driving into man’s driveway, Virginia cops say

A man was arrested after Virginia officers say he shot at three teenagers who mistakenly drove into his driveway.

Deputies in Spotsylvania say the three siblings, ages 17, 16 and 15, were uninjured in the June 18 incident. The 17-year-old drove himself and his siblings down 49-year-old Brent David Alford’s driveway around 9:45 p.m. when they got lost, the sheriff’s office said in a June 28 news release.

As they were attempting to turn around, Alford approached the teenagers. Armed with a handgun, he banged on their window and began yelling at them, according to deputies.

The “startled” 17-year-old driver attempted to quickly drive away when Alford fired one round from his gun into the back of the vehicle, deputies said.

“The bullet traveled through the tail light and ended up in the center of the back seat passenger area under the seat cushion after hitting objects in the trunk,” according to deputies.

Alford called police, telling officers he went to the teenager’s car when he noticed it parked in his driveway.

Deputies charged Alford with three counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle and one count of reckless handling of a firearm. He was jailed with no bond.

Spotsylvania is in eastern Virginia about 65 miles southwest of Washington, D.C.