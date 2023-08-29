3 teens suspected of carjacking that ended in Black Diamond crash

Three teenagers were taken to the hospital early Tuesday after crashing a stolen car into a fence in Black Diamond.

At around 11:30 p.m. Monday, the King County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center took a call from a driver at Southeast 288th Street and 228th Avenue Southeast, just inside the Maple Valley city limits, who said he had just been rear-ended by another car.

After the crash, someone from the other car got out with a gun and carjacked his silver Hyundai, according to the victim.

Black Diamond Police later spotted the Hyundai, which eventually crashed at 224th Avenue Southeast and Southeast 297th during a chase.

A photo that Puget Sound Fire tweeted at 1:14 a.m. Tuesday showed that the car crashed into a fence and narrowly missed some large trees.

The three suspects inside were reported to possibly be 15 to 17 years old, according to KCSO Sgt. Eric White.

Two of the teens were taken to Harborview Medical Center and one was taken to a local hospital. Their conditions are not known.

It is also not yet known if a handgun was recovered.

The car was later determined to have been stolen out of Kent.

The victim’s car was recovered and eventually impounded by the sheriff’s office while deputies await a search warrant so they can collect evidence from the car.

The KCSO Major Crimes Unit will follow up on the case.