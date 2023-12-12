3 teens suspected of ‘forcibly’ robbing headphones from people on Pitt’s campus Monday, police say

The University of Pittsburgh Police are investigating a Monday evening robbery on campus.

According to police, the robbery happened on a busy stretch of Forbes Avenue, near Litchfield Towers and several businesses, around 8 p.m. Monday.

They say three suspects “forcibly took” apple headphones off of victim’s heads, then ran off on South Bouquet Street.

Pitt police describe all three suspects as Black men between the ages of 13 and 16. One was wearing a black hoodie with a white hood and white and red pants. Another was wearing a black hoodie and black pants. The final suspect was wearing a tan coat.

Anyone with information should contact police by calling 412-624-2121, referencing report # 23-04048.

