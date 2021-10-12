3 Tennessee postal employees, including shooter, dead in post office shooting, authorities say

Two U.S. Postal Service employees were killed Tuesday and another, who was identified as the suspected shooter, died from a self-inflicted gunshot, the FBI said.

The shooting occurred at the Orange Mound post office, and the Memphis Police Department was assisting with securing the perimeter, the police force tweeted. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the law enforcement arm of the Postal Service, told Fox News the shooting occurred at the facility called the East Lamar Carrier Annex.

"We are working jointly with the Memphis Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms," the agency said.

The FBI said the suspected shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot. The police department said there were no active threats and the area was secured.

Fox affiliate WHBQ spoke with the family of one of the deceased postal employees, 37-year-old Demetria Dortch. The Commercial Appeal identified another victim as James Wilson, a USPS manager, his cousin said.

"He was a good man. An outstanding man," Roxanne Rogers told the Commercial Appeal of Wilson. "He was a humble soul, one of the nicest supervising managers you could ever wish there was."

Fox News has reached out to the FBI and local police.

In a statement, the Postal Service said it was "saddened at the events that took place today in Memphis."

"Our thoughts are with the family members, friends and coworkers of the individuals involved," the agency said. "The Postal Service will be providing resources to all employees at the East Lamar Carrier Annex in the coming days and weeks."

The incident came days after a mail carrier was shot dead in Pennsylvania.