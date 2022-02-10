3 Terrebonne residents accused of staging car crashes in New Orleans for insurance money

Three Terrebonne Parish residents are among seven indicted in federal court after authorities said they faked car crashes to collect insurance money.

Florence Randle, 70, and Larry Picou, 56, both of Gibson, and Joseph Brewton, 56, of Houma, were each charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, federal authorities said.

Also indicted are Stacie Wheaten, 50, of Atlanta, and Gilda Henderson and David Brown, 50, both of Morgan City, and Latrell Johnson, 30, of New Orleans.

The indictments were handed down on Feb. 3 and were unsealed this week after Brown and Picou were taken into custody, authorities said.

An indictment does not presume guilt or innocence but indicates the grand jury found prosecutors presented enough evidence to warrant a trial on the charge.

So far, 47 people have been charged in the ongoing federal investigation into staged car crashes, officials said.

Prosecutors allege Brewton, Randle and Wheaton directed their co-conspirators to participate in staged collisions with tractor-trailers in the New Orleans area. Brewton helped arrange crashes that took place on March 27, 2017, and May 11, 2017.

Randle and Wheaton helped coordinate the crashes on May 17, 2017, and June 5, 2017, prosecutors said.

Brown, Henderson, Johnson and Picou are accused of falsely claiming they were passengers in a car that was stuck by a tractor-trailer in New Orleans on May 11, 2017. Authorities said they conspired with Brewton and several others to intentionally crash into the truck.

After the crash, Brown, Henderson, Johnson and Picou filled out a false police report, lied to authorities and filed fraudulent lawsuits alleging the truck driver was at fault, prosecutors said. An insurance company for the tractor-trailer later paid over $140,000 in settlement money.

If convicted, the defendants face up to 20 years in prison and up to five years of supervised release. They could also be fined up to $250,000, prosecutors said.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Maria M. Carboni, Brian M. Klebba, Edward Rivera and Brandon S. Long are handling the prosecution.

A court date has not yet been set.

