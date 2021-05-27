3 Texas police officers shot while responding to 911 call, authorities say
Three police officers in Texas were shot by a suspect while responding to a call of a suicidal person Wednesday evening, police said.
The suspect fired at the Flower Mound Police Department officers about an hours after they arrived at his home around 7 p.m. local time, responding to a 911 call, police said. Flower Mound is a community of around 76,000 residents, about 29 miles northwest of central Dallas.
Two of the officers were taken to a hospital in stable condition and the third officer was cleared at the scene.
The two officers were later released from the hospital, police said after midnight, WFAA-TV in Dallas reported.
The suspect had been forced to give his guns to the police department over a previous separate incident but they were returned last month, WFAA reported.
Officers returned fire with the suspect but haven’t made contact with him, police said. The scene is still active.