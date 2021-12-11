3 Texas teens arrested over alleged beating that put classmate in ICU

Three Texas teens have been arrested in the alleged brutal beating of a classmate at a house party earlier this month.

Cole Hagan, 16, suffered multiple skull fractures and a broken collarbone after the attack, which happened in the late hours of Dec. 3 at a home in Lake Jackson, in the Greater Houston metropolitan area, according to local reports.

Police responded to an assault call around 11:30 p.m. about an unconscious 16-year-old who was bleeding from his ears. When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim, who had been badly beaten, and transported him to a hospital.

According to investigators, two of the victim’s friends lured him outside the house party saying that his truck had been damaged. When he was outside, one other person attacked him.

Reid Mitchell, 17, Logan Huber, 17 and Ayden Holland, 18, were arrested and charged with aggravated assault. They were released on a $20,000 bond.

Hagan is a junior at Brazoswood High School. The four teens are reportedly teammates on the school’s football team.

“They left him in the road after they finished attacking him and then texted one of his friends that were in the backyard of this house to say, ‘Hey come get your boy out of the street,’” Cole’s brother Cory Hagan told the local ABC affiliate, KTRK-TV. “They left him in the street, people who were supposed to be his friends.”

The victim was transported by ambulance to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston. He suffered from a fractured skull and multiple brain bleeds and was put on a ventilator.

On Monday, Cory Hagan shared an update on his brother’s recovery on Facebook.

“Cole is off of the ventilator and breathing on his own, and they got him out of bed to take a few steps today. He still has a long road ahead of him but he is fighting hard and we have faith that God will restore his health,” he wrote.