3 thieves accused of stealing $3.7K worth of perfume from Ulta Beauty store, Matthews police say
The Matthews Police Department is asking the public’s help to find three people accused of stealing from a beauty store on Thursday.
The three alleged thieves stole $3,700 worth of perfume and cologne from the Ulta Beauty store next to Best Buy on Matthews Township Parkway.
They left in a blue minivan.
In July, two people stole $4,300 in merchandise from the same store, police said.
Call the police if you have information.