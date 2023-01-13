3 thieves accused of stealing $3.7K worth of perfume from Ulta Beauty store, Matthews police say

The Matthews Police Department is asking the public’s help to find three people accused of stealing from a beauty store on Thursday.

The three alleged thieves stole $3,700 worth of perfume and cologne from the Ulta Beauty store next to Best Buy on Matthews Township Parkway.

They left in a blue minivan.

In July, two people stole $4,300 in merchandise from the same store, police said.

Call the police if you have information.