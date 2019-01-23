3 Things for Albemarle Investors to Watch in 2019

Shareholders helplessly watched the trajectory of Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) stock change, going from an unstoppable ascension through late 2017 to a staggered walk in the year or so since. To be fair, the company was trading at a healthy premium at its peak, and its price was partially built on irrational expectations for lithium stocks. But the sell-off appears equally irrational, especially in light of the steady growth and rising operating income delivered last year.

Executing on strategic objectives hasn't bought the business much sympathy from Wall Street, which remains sour on the lithium industry for the time being. That doesn't mean individual investors have to agree with analysts. In fact, there are at least three aspects of Albemarle's lithium business to watch in 2019 that have the potential to prove Wall Street wrong and lift shares in the near future.

Image source: Getty Images.

1. Lithium contract development

In February 2018 analysts at Morgan Stanley issued a controversial report questioning the future growth of the lithium market. That spooked markets, and sent shares of major lithium producers sharply lower -- a drop from which they have yet to recover. Nonetheless, the report may end up providing a net benefit for investors, as it prompted Albemarle to significantly improve how it communicates its internal lithium strategy to the markets.

The company has gone to great lengths to explain in simple terms how the lithium market works and why it sees global lithium demand rising 263% from 2017 to 2025. Importantly, Albemarle has worked to erase concerns that it may be expanding too quickly by showing investors it has the great majority of future production entered into long-term supply contracts.

Albemarle boasted total production capacity of 65,000 metric tons (MT) of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) in 2018, but expects that to increase to 165,000 MT LCE by 2021. While that would represent a significant jump in output, the business has nearly 138,000 MT LCE of that expected production capacity signed into long-term supply agreements right now. That should provide certainty for the business and investors going forward, especially as the percentage of expected output entered into supply agreements approaches 100% in 2019.

