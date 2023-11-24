3 things to avoid when choosing an engagement ring, according to jewelers

Even in the fine jewelry world, trends come and go.

Business Insider spoke to jewelers about which engagement ring trends to avoid.

They said it's important to prioritize your personal style over trends.

When it comes to fashion and beauty trends, they fade as fast as they go viral.

In the case of an engagement ring, it should last the test of time.

Business Insider previously covered the top engagement ring trends of 2024, and two jewelers have also weighed in on trends to avoid.

They said trending styles are pointless if they don't fit with your lifestyle or personal aesthetic. After all, your engagement ring might be the most personal fashion accessory you ever carry.

Stacking rings are expensive, and aren't future-proof if they need to be sold or redesigned

Stacking smaller rings isn't the best decision for an engagement ring. JIE XIAO / Getty Images

Beanie Major, a jewelry consultant and founder of engagement ring consultancy service In Detail , told BI that a popular trend in the last five years was multiple rings worn in place of one large engagement ring.

"It was very small stones that weren't necessarily of huge value, but collectively, the rings would be quite expensive," Major added.

She told BI redesigning engagement rings is also becoming a popular trend. The reason for this surge in popularity is that people are getting braver and bolder with their choices.

Major said people who are likely to do this in the future should consider one large stone over multiple small stones. This will hold its value better, and give jewelry designers more to work with.

Don't prioritize trends over your personal style

Both jewelers agreed buyers should be aware of the trends, but this shouldn't sway them from choosing what they love.

"We can't ignore the fact that there are trends," Major told BI.

She added that she doesn't actively promote trends to her clients, but instead encourages them to buy something that feels authentic to their style.

"Avoid going for what you think you should, and more what makes your heart rev," jewelry designer Emma Franklin added.

Pear and marquise-shaped stones don't make durable rings

Pear-shaped rings are not the most practical stone shape. Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

Though engagement rings are usually worn daily, the jewelers told BI that depending on your lifestyle and the style of the ring, this should be avoided.

Franklin said: "Rings with stones set prominently above the finger can prove impractical."

She added that when designing rings for her clients, they're customized to each individual's finger to avoid practicality issues.

Major told BI that "a pear shape or a marquis that comes to a very fine point has a possibility to catch on things."

Chunky rings, or rings with full bezel-set stones, where the edges of the center stone are fully encased into the chosen metal, can be a great alternative for those with active lifestyles, Major added.

Read the original article on Insider