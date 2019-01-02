These 3 Things Make Broadcom a Buy

Even after a multiyear wave of industrywide consolidation, there are still quite a few chip companies to choose from in the market. Now, if you're looking for a chip stock, your choice will undoubtedly depend on your investment goals.

However, if you're looking for a chip stock that's a leader in its markets, generates a ton of cash, and generously shares its success with shareholders, you'll want to check out Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO). Here's why.

A leader in its field

Broadcom generally sticks with businesses in which it's either the clear leader or in which it's a close second with realistic ambitions of becoming the leader in its field with the appropriate investments. As such, the company doesn't tend to burn shareholder money on moonshots or boondoggles.

That leadership position is probably best illustrated by the fact that the company's gross margin percentage has been on the rise for many quarters. Indeed, as Broadcom highlighted in its most recent investor presentation, its non-GAAP gross margin was an eye-popping 68.4% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, making it best-in-class among semiconductors companies. It's also the highest that number has been in many quarters.

The reason I'm pointing to Broadcom's gross margin percentage as a sign of its strong competitive positioning is that, generally speaking, the stronger the competition is in a market, the lower the overall gross margin percentages within the industry will tend to be as smaller rivals price aggressively to try to win share from larger players. While Broadcom has competition in each of its end markets, it's clear that its products are so competitive that it can command industry-leading margins.

A cheap cash cow

A company's overall profitability is generally a function of the revenue it generates, its gross margin percentage, and its operating expenses. In fiscal 2018, Broadcom generated nearly $20.9 billion in revenue, enjoyed a non-GAAP gross margin percentage of 66.8%, and laid out $3.5 billion in operating expenses. (The latter was under 17% of revenue, pointing to an efficient business.)

All of that translated into net income of about $9.4 billion, or $20.82 per diluted share. That's a lot of money.