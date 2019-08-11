3 Things That Could Permanently Lower Your Social Security Benefits

Social Security is a significant source of income for millions of retirees, with nearly half of single beneficiaries and roughly one in five married couples depending on their benefits for at least 90% of their income, according to the Social Security Administration.

Relying too much on Social Security benefits in retirement isn't ideal. The average check comes out to just $1,461 per month, according to the SSA. But if your savings are falling short and you don't have another choice than to depend heavily on your benefits, you'll want to do everything you can to maximize them.

There are a few things that can decrease your benefits for life, and understanding how your benefits are calculated can help you make better decisions to ensure you're receiving as much as possible from the program.

Social Security card next to calculator and Social Security statement More

Image source: Getty Images

1. Claiming too early

One factor that has a major impact on how much you receive each month is the age at which you start claiming benefits. You can claim as early as age 62 or anytime thereafter, but the only way to receive the full amount you're theoretically entitled to is to claim at your full retirement age (FRA) -- which is either age 66, 67, or somewhere in between, depending on the year you were born. If you claim earlier than your FRA, your benefits will be permanently reduced by up to 30% depending on how early you claim.

With few exceptions, your benefit amount is final once you claim. You are allowed one "redo" if you change your mind after claiming, but you only have 12 months after claiming to reverse your decision, and you must pay back all the benefits you've already received. So if you claim at 62 and then two years later, you decide you'd rather wait until your FRA to claim, it's too late to change your mind, and you're stuck with those smaller checks for life.

If you want to receive fatter checks each month, wait until after your FRA to start claiming. For every month you wait past your FRA -- until age 70 when the bonus for waiting maxes out -- you'll receive slightly more money each month. For those with an FRA of 67 (meaning you were born in 1960 or later), you could receive an additional 24% on top of your full amount by waiting until age 70 to claim.

2. Not working at least 35 years

Your basic benefit amount (or the amount you'd receive by claiming at your FRA) is based on an average of the 35 highest-earning years of your career, using a calculation called average indexed monthly earnings (AIME). So if you don't work a full 35 years, you'll have zeros included in the equation to account for the time you didn't earn any income. Those zeroes will drag down your average, which also lowers the amount you're entitled to in benefits.

Even if you worked at least 35 years, any years in your career where you were earning significantly less than you are now could bring down your average if they're included in your 35 top-earning years.

To increase your basic benefit amount, first make sure you'll have worked at least 35 years by the time you claim benefits. Second, consider whether it may be beneficial to work a few years longer than you'd initially planned. If you're in the midst of your peak earning years, working more now could replace some of your lower-earning years from earlier in your career, thus increasing your average income and your basic benefit amount.