3 Things That Could Ruin Your Retirement

Retirement should be one of the most joyous times in your life, and successfully preparing for it is a huge accomplishment. However, there's a lot more to retirement preparation than simply transferring a portion of your paycheck to your 401(k) on a regular basis.

Retirement is a complex topic, and if you're not 100% confident that you're preparing the best you can, you're not alone. In fact, 60% of Americans are unsure how much they'll need to save for retirement, according to a survey from TD Ameritrade, and 51% don't think they'll have enough to adequately cover their needs.

Broken piggy bank with coins falling out More

Image source: Getty Images

The scary truth is that forgetting even one part of the retirement equation can quickly derail your plans. Even if you think you have a solid plan in place with enough savings to last you through your golden years, there are a few things that can ruin your retirement.

1. Healthcare costs

Healthcare is one of the biggest expenses you'll face in retirement. The average 65-year-old retiree can expect to spend roughly $5,000 per year on out-of-pocket healthcare expenses in retirement, according to a 2018 study from Fidelity Investments. That also doesn't include long-term care costs, which can amount to thousands of dollars per month (the average cost for a semiprivate room in a nursing home is nearly $7,500 per month).

If you're expecting most of these costs to be covered by Medicare, you may be in for a rude awakening. Medicare can help with a lot of your healthcare expenses once you become eligible to enroll at age 65, but it doesn't cover everything. You're still responsible for deductibles, premiums, copays, and coinsurance, and Medicare also typically doesn't cover routine care (like most dental care and eye exams) or long-term care.

So, needless to say, if you're not planning for these costs, you could be in for quite the surprise once you retire and realize you can't afford to pay for healthcare. By doing your research ahead of time, though, and choosing the right Medicare plan for your unique situation, you can plan for most of these expenses before they break the bank.

2. Not having a solid retirement plan and budget

It's one thing to know how much you need to have saved by the time you retire, but it's arguably even more important to know how much of those savings you can withdraw each year so that your retirement fund lasts as long as possible. Because even if you have $1 million when you retire, if you're withdrawing $100,000 per year, your savings will only last about 10 years.

To figure out how much you can realistically withdraw, a good rule of thumb is the 4% rule, which states that you can withdraw 4% of your total savings during the first year of retirement, then adjust that number each year following to account for inflation. So if you have $500,000 saved by the time you retire, you can withdraw $20,000 the first year of retirement. (Keep in mind, too, that you'll also likely have Social Security benefits to cushion your personal savings.)

To determine whether that will be enough, you'll need to come up with a retirement budget. You may not necessarily be spending the same amount in retirement as you are now, so it's important to consider how your financial needs will change once you leave the workforce. For example, you may be spending more on healthcare, but you could be spending less on gas and dining out when you no longer commute or buy lunch at the office every day.