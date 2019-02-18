3 Things to Do If You’re Facing Retirement With Debt

An enjoyable retirement can seem like a pipe dream if you're still in debt during your later years, but you aren't alone.

How much debt do Americans have by generation?

Americans collectively owe more than $1 trillion on credit cards, according to the U.S. Federal Reserve. The average American owes $6,354 on credit cards, according to Experian, but many retirees and soon-to-be retirees owe even more, on average.

The oldest retirees, members of the Silent Generation who were born in 1946 or before, owe an average of $4,613. While lower than the national debt average, that's still a significant amount of debt for a cohort whose youngest members are approaching their mid-70s.

Baby boomers, the generation currently entering retirement who were born between 1947 and 1966, owe an average of $7,550 on credit cards, nearly $1,200 above the national average. And the soon-to-be retirees in Generation X, people born between 1967 and 1981, carry the highest amounts on their plastic, with an average of $7,750.

Plus, that's just credit card debt. Roughly 30% of folks 65 and older are still paying off their mortgages.

Senior citizens have also begun owing significant amounts in student loan debt. People between 65 and 74 owed $18.2 billion in student loans in 2013, a startling increase from the $2.8 billion people of that age group owed in 2005, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office. While just 4% of households headed by people between 65 and 74 owe student loan debt, the percentage quadruped between 2004 and 2010.

If you have mountains of debt, and you're facing retirement or you are retired already, there could be in trouble. Many retirees live on a fixed income, meaning they receive a set amount of money on a regular basis from stable investments like bonds, T-bills, annuities and pensions. Social Security benefits average just $1,461.31 a month, which makes up about one-third of the income older Americans need, according to the Social Security Administration.

Debt service on a fixed income has the potential to cripple you financially. If you encounter a sudden healthcare emergency or you require long-term care, which isn't covered by Medicare, you might be forced to turn to high-interest credit cards or short-term loans. The current interest rates on credit card debt are 17.72%, which has been climbing steadily, according to Bankrate,

So what should you do if retirement is looming (or already here) and you're shouldering a hefty debt load? Here are three ways to strategize for your debt repayment mission.

1. Prioritize paying off your debt

What does strategic debt repayment look like? It's paying down your debt in the most effective order to save you the most money in interest payments. Don't just start shoveling all available cash to random outstanding debts. Choose the debt to start repaying based on its terms.

Some debt provides you with financial benefits. Mortgage debt is used to build an asset: your home. Over time, paying down mortgage debt helps you build a substantial amount of equity in real estate. Mortgage debt interest also provides you with a tax deduction. While student loan debt won't give you a tangible asset like a house, the interest on it is also tax deductible, and you're investing in your financial future by becoming educated.