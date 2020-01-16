3 things 'You' gets right about serial killers, and 2 things it gets wrong

Netflix

Editor's note: This story contains spoilers for the television show "You."

Netflix's original thriller series "You" follows serial killer Joe Goldberg as he stalks, obsesses over, and wins the love of different women.

Goldberg also kills various people in his love interest Beck's life as a way to get closer to her.

At times, the show accurately depicts serial killers, like the fact they often kill their victims using the same technique.

But unlike Goldberg's character, serial killers aren't always motivated by love and sex.

On December 26, Netflix released the highly-anticipated second season of its original thriller series "You," which centers around narrator Joe Goldberg, a young man who has a pattern of becoming obsessed with certain women, stalking them, winning them over, and killing anyone around them he believes has done them wrong.

In both seasons, Goldberg goes on killing sprees over many months, which could classify him as a serial killer, or someone who repeatedly commits murder and usually does so in a pattern, like killing all of the victims in the same way or killing the same types of people, according to the American Psychological Association.

In Goldberg's case, he tortures and kills his victims using the same method: forcing them into a glass box.

Although "You" gets some facts about serial killers correct, like their their ability to charm unsuspecting victims, the show also generalizes serial killer traits and actions through its depiction of Goldberg. As a result, viewers may misunderstand what a serial killer actually is.

Here's what "You" gets right and wrong about serial killers.

Fact: Serial killers tend to appear charismatic and charming.

Goldberg, played by Penn Badgley, is handsome and charming. In the beginning of the show's first episode, he has no trouble getting the attention of his soon-to-be obsession and love interest, Beck.

Additionally, fans of the show haven't been shy about sharing the fact they're enamored by Goldberg, even though he's a serial killer.

Non-fictional serial killers do indeed tend to use their wit and charm to win over others' trust and manipulate them into getting what they personally want.

They're also often able to use these traits to fly under the radar. According to the FBI, many now-known serial killers previously went unnoticed because they appeared, on the surface, to lead normal lives with families, homes, and steady jobs.

Fact: Serial killers tend to have underlying personality disorders.

Although the show never reveals what they are, mental health experts previously told Insider Goldberg exhibits certain traits that suggest he has antisocial personality disorder or narcissistic personality disorder, Insider previously reported.

According to the National Institutes of Health, people with antisocial personality disorder lack empathy, and as a result, may act in ways that society considers morally unsound, like manipulating others to get what they want or violating another's privacy.

People with narcissistic personality disorder have an inflated sense of self-importance and lack of empathy for others, which are typically mechanisms used to mask their low self-esteem, according to the Mayo Clinic.

It's true that real-life serial killers tend to have underlying mental illnesses that drive them to act the way they do.

According to the FBI, known serial killers have been diagnosed with various mental health disorders including antisocial personality disorder, which is often referred to as sociopathy or psychopathy, although the medical community doesn't recognize these terms.

Having a personality disorder, however, doesn't cause you to be a serial killer, and people with mental illness in general are much more likely to be victims of violence than perpetrators.