3 Things Hi-Crush Partners' Management Thinks You Should Know

For the past several months, frack sand producer Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE: HCLP) has been hinting at some major changes to its business -- from its decision to pay a huge distribution, to buying out the controlling partner's stake, and then announcing it was changing from a master limited partnership to a conventional C-corporation.

All of these changes, in addition to the wild ups and downs of the frack sand market, probably have investors wondering what's going on and what to expect in the future. To help investors get a better idea of what's going on, here are a few pertinent messages from management's most recent quarterly conference call and what investors should make of all these recent changes.

Changing our stripes

Hi-Crush was initially set up as a master limited partnership because supplying sand to the oil and gas industry initially looked like a relatively stable revenue business that would benefit from the tax-advantaged structure MLPs provide. As the shale boom has taken off, though, it's been a wild ride for sand suppliers, as prices have fluctuated wildly. Also, with recent changes to the tax code at the beginning of 2018, the advantage of being an MLP isn't nearly as great as it once was.

These are part of the reason Hi-Crush has elected to convert from an MLP to a conventional C-corporation. On the call, CEO Robert Rasmus went into detail why he believes now is the time to change the corporate structure.

[W]hile the MLP model no doubt played a critical role in getting us to where we are today, the next phase of our growth will be driven by different factors and will require flexibility not afforded under the MLP structure. To facilitate the long-term success of our business and to ensure the flexibility necessary to do so, the optimal structure for us is the C-corp, and we've, therefore, been focused on progressing toward conversion.

There are some standard reasons Hi-Crush and other MLPs make a move like this, such as opening themselves to more institutional investors, or allowing the stock to be held in retirement accounts without tax penalties. The two reasons that stand out from Rasmus' comments, though, are the ability for Hi-Crush to lower its cost of capital and the fact that it's starting to generate more revenue from business that doesn't qualify under the MLP structure.

In this case, "a lower cost of capital" is probably a veiled way of saying its payout won't be as generous as it was under the MLP structure. Also, with its last-mile logistics services expanding, those logistics and services revenues would be taxed as regular income.

With all of these factors working against it, it makes sense for Hi-Crush to shed its MLP structure, even if it means investors take a big hit today.

Some of this slowdown was foreseen

Hi-Crush and the rest of its frack sand brethren have taken it on the chin over the past few months. On top of the general slide in oil prices that started in October, companies associated with shale saw a significant slowdown from infrastructure bottlenecks much earlier. While some of the numbers from the most recent quarter were a bit of a surprise, management said some of the factors that led to it were months in the making. However, Rasmus expects activity to pick back up in six months or so: