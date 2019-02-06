3 Things Investors Need to Know About Apple's Rumored TV Service

It's an open secret that Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) working on a video subscription service. While the company hasn't officially announced anything just yet, Apple CEO Tim Cook continues to tease the service, and said on the most recent earnings call, "We will participate in the original content world. We have signed a multiyear partnership with Oprah. But today, I'm not really ready to extend that conversation beyond that point."

Cook has already said that his company will launch new services this year, and there's way too much smoke around an Apple video service for there not to be a fire at this point.

Apple is expected to lean more on services revenue in the near future to make up for slowing iPhone sales, which means that investors need to pay close attention to any new services that could help offset iPhone revenue declines. With that in mind, here are three key things investors should know about Apple's rumored TV service.

Image source: Apple.

1. Apple's creating $4 billion worth of original content and will offer subscriptions to other content, too

While some talk about how Apple's TV subscription service compares to Netflix, the rumored service may function more like Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Prime Video service. Prime Video comes with Amazon's $119 per year subscription and gives its users access to licensed video content, original shows and movies created by Amazon, and the ability to subscribe to premium channels, like HBO, within the service.

Apple's TV service is expected to function similarly, with Apple spending $1 billion in 2018 -- and $4 billion over the next three years -- for original programming, while also letting users subscribe to premium channels within its service.

With that level of spending on original shows, it's clear that Apple wants its own content to be a core benefit of the service. To do that, the company is working on a new TV series with Oprah Winfrey and hired big-name directors including Steven Spielberg, M. Night Shyamalan, and LaLa Land's Damien Chazelle. The content options will run the gamut of science fiction shows, thrillers, children's programming, and animated content.

Apple will reportedly use the Apple TV app that comes standard on iPhones and iPads to connect users to all of this programming. But there's evidence Apple could bring the app to hardware outside of the Apple world as well. The company recently launched its iTunes app on Samsung, LG, and Vizio smart TVs. This move indicates that Apple is open to running some of its services, including a new TV service, on hardware other than Apple products.

2. Apple could launch its TV service as early as April

Apple wants to debut its TV service in March and officially bring it online in April, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal. This makes some sense considering that Apple typically holds an event in March, and the company could use some of its stage time to talk about the new service. Apple's TV subscription is expected to be offered in the U.S. first and roll out to other countries after that.

This time frame has an asterisk next to it, though, as Apple is reportedly still working on its original programming, and some of it may not be ready in time. The WSJ article noted that some content producers familiar with Apple's rumored TV service say that the date could be pushed back.