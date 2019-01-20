3 Things You Need to Know About the FDA's Plan for Gene-Editing Drugs

To the uninitiated, the Food and Drug Administration might seem like a mean old troll bent on preventing new drugs from reaching patients, but that just isn't the case. In fact, the agency just listed some ways it intends to make developing new gene therapies a lot easier.

A clear set of goals is an important step for the future of gene therapy development, but the FDA's going to help some experimental treatments reach patients faster than others. Here's what you need to know about the agency's intentions and some gene-editing stocks that stand to benefit.

Three runners on their marks before a race. More

Image source: Getty Images.

1. A shorter path for some

The FDA's latest guidance isn't set in stone yet, but the agency intends to offer accelerated approval for gene therapies that appear to offer one-shot cures. In a nutshell, the agency's looking for candidates that can cure diseases caused by a single defective gene.

That's good news for Novartis (NYSE: NVS), a big pharma that acquired a gene therapy developer for $8.7 billion last year. Zolgensma is under review after succeeding down the more traditional pathway, but the guidance bodes well for possible treatments to come. Zolgensma essentially infects nerve cells with a functioning copy of a gene that allows patients to produce something they couldn't previously due to the faulty gene they were born with.

Zolgensma treats type-1 SMA, a debilitating disorder that leaves infants unable to breathe without a ventilator before they reach their first birthday. Accelerated approval isn't a big deal for disorders like this because it doesn't take very long to measure outcomes. If Novartis uses the platform it acquired to develop new gene-replacement treatments for slower-moving disorders, the FDA's willing to review them if they simply meet goals that should lead to improved outcomes down the line.

Female doctor making a thumbs-up sign. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT) is testing an experimental Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) treatment that could benefit from the FDA's new guidelines. This progressive muscle-wasting disorder is caused by a lack of dystrophin, a protein that plays a role in maintaining muscle. Boys that inherit the disorder usually begin tripping over their own feet a few years after they're born, but usually don't become wheelchair bound until the age of 12.