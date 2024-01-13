3 things to do for MLK Day this year in Calhoun County

As the nation recognizes civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, a number of local organizations are hosting events honoring his legacy by promoting civic engagement.

Three events happening in Calhoun County include:

A community celebration and resource fair, starting at 5:30 p.m. at Marshall Opportunity High School, 225 E. Watson St. in Albion. The event will feature organizations in and around Albion, a free dinner and a program that highlights some of the great work happening in the city.

The Battle Creek Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., in partnership with the Battle Creek NAACP and Second Missionary Baptist Church, will host the Stand UP – Speak UP workshop at 1 p.m. Monday at the church, 485 N. Washington Ave. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and local elected leaders in Calhoun County will talk about civic engagement and voting.

An MLK Jr. Equal Opportunity Dinner honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will run from 4 to 10 p.m. Monday at Kellogg Arena, 1 McCamly Square. The event is hosted by the Southwestern Michigan Urban League.

For those looking to volunteer, Gryphon Place has a list of opportunities to give back in the community on Monday. These organized volunteer opportunities even offer t-shirts and lunch vouchers. For more information, visit go.gryphon.org.

Additionally, Albion College will host an MLK Jr. Convocation and Community Celebration at 7 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Bohm Theater, 201 S. Superior St. The event will be led by Linda Johnson Rice, chairman and CEO of Johnson Publishing Company, and she will speak on “Shifting the Cultural Climate Through the Study and Practice of Kingian Nonviolence.”

