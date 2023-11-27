3 things you should do — and should not do — if pulled over by police in NC

Drivers can be pulled over for a variety of reasons, from minor violations to major crimes.

In light of some traffic stops resulting in lawsuits and even deaths, there’s been concern and confusion about what drivers should do before, during and after they’re pulled over.

Five years ago, a newer version of the state driver license handbook came out with revised guidelines for traffic stops in North Carolina. That handbook, put together with the help of law enforcement agencies, lists what to do and not do during a stop, but also what to expect from the officer.

“We’re not out there ‘Hey, you shall listen to us. You will’ but it’s the little things that help us all out, make everything smoother and safer for everyone,” Christopher Casey, a master trooper with N.C. State Highway Patrol, told The Charlotte Observer.

Here’s what you should and shouldn’t do if you’re pulled over:

1. Acknowledge the officer and find a safe spot to pull over

If you see an officer’s flashing lights, you should try to park as soon as possible.

Depending on the area, you may not be able to find a safe spot to stop, but Casey says you should still signal that you are planning to.

“Reduce your speed. Second, just turn your hazard lights on or even your right turn signal, and that lets the officer know ‘Hey I understand I’m getting stopped. I’m looking for a safe spot to pull over,’” Casey explained. “You can drive for a short distance to look for a safe spot … always remember to pull to the right side of the road.”

Unmarked police cars: If you’re being pulled over by an unmarked vehicle, you can call 911 to verify that an actual law enforcement officer is conducting the traffic stop, the state handbook says.

2. Stay in your vehicle, roll down windows and wait for the officer

Once you are stopped, stay inside your vehicle and roll down all your windows. If it’s dark outside, you should also turn on your interior light.

According to the NCDMV handbook, you should also silence any electronic devices, including the radio, to easily communicate with the officer.

“Vehicle stops are one of the most dangerous things we do in our line of work so just a simple thing like rolling down a window helps us see inside the vehicle,” Casey said. “Are these things required by law? No. But, once again, it just helps us out.”

According to Casey, it’s also advised for drivers to keep their hands on the steering wheel and passengers to keep their hands in their laps.

“Stay inside your vehicle at all times. If we want you to get out, we’ll ask you” Casey explained.

3. Provide drivers license and vehicle registration, but speak up if you need to search for it

When stopped, an officer may come to the driver or passenger side, and identify themselves, their agency and the reason for the stop. They will ask for your drivers license and the vehicle registration, but if you are not able to easily access it, let them know.

“We understand that people don’t ride around with their license and registration … so if they need to sit there and reach for something, just let us know. Just give us a heads up that ‘Hey, I’m reaching for my drivers license which is in my backseat, it’s in my gym bag, or it fell under my seat when I was stopping,’” Casey told The Observer.

“The biggest thing is don’t make unnecessary movements or sudden movements.”

What if you get a ticket?

After an officer has evaluated your information, they may issue you a verbal warning, a warning ticket or a ticket, along with any necessary court appearances you may have to make.

If you have concerns about how an officer acted during a traffic stop, you can also report it to the officer’s agency. According to the state handbook, their name and law enforcement agency will be on the ticket, and you may ask the officer to provide this information.

“I understand you may not agree with why you got stopped, might not agree with what the officer told you, or his demeanor or how he spoke to you. But the biggest thing is to comply during that time. That way everyone is safe,” Casey explained.

“You will have a day in court, you can go home and talk to whoever about that to his office the next day, possibly a supervisor, if you thought something was said wrong. You can plead your case. But the biggest thing is during that traffic stop at that moment, please just comply with what the officer says and that way everyone is safe, including you and the officer.”