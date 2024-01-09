3 things to remember from the weekend

Jan. 8—In the first part of what will be an onging series regarding homelessness in Grand Forks, Sav Kelly goes through the recent rise in North Dakota when it comes to homeless families.

The number of people living in emergency shelters throughout North Dakota more than quadrupled over the past year, according to data from the North Dakota Homeless Management Information System.

In November 2022, there were 26 people living in emergency shelters statewide, HMIS reported. By November of 2023, the number had risen to 112.

Furthermore, there were nine adults living in places not meant for habitation — such as cars, abandoned buildings and anywhere outside — and five staying with a friend in November 2022.

A New Year's baby was welcomed to Grand Forks on New Year's Day.

Fatumata is the first baby born in Altru Hospital in 2024. She arrived at 9:09 a.m. Monday, Jan. 1, measuring 6 pounds, 7 ounces and 20.5 inches long.

Her parents, Musa and Masao Sheriff, who moved here in August from St. Louis, Missouri, also have a son, Mohammed, 18 months.

Region Four residents (those living in Grand Forks, Pembina, Walsh and Nelson counties) interested in boosting visitation to the area will have a chance to learn how if they attend meetings throughout January and February, held by the Destination Northeast North Dakota Project through the Red River Regional Council.

The aim of the meetings is to introduce people to the project and inform them why it's important to create teams that will bring more visitors to the region, Destination Northeast North Dakota Project Manager Lule Naas said.