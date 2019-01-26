3 Things SolarEdge Technologies Investors Should Watch in 2019

Forty-one percent. That's the year-over-year growth clip SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) reported in 2017, its last full year of operations.

Forty-two percent. That was the global market share owned in solar inverters at the end of 2017, the last time data was available.

Negative-six percent. That's how shares performed in 2018.

Why? All of last year, Wall Street worried that policy decisions in China, uncertainty in solar markets, and encroaching competition would begin to weigh on the company's eye-popping growth and chip away at its dominance. Those potential headwinds didn't have the doomsday impact that was predicted, and the business actually grew its market share in 2018.

That might have investors wondering what the heck SolarEdge Technologies has to do to impress Wall Street. If year-over-year revenue growth of 67% and operating income growth of 105% weren't enough through the first nine months of 2018, then what could possibly satisfy analysts? Well, there's no guarantee that steady execution against strategic objectives will change Wall Street's bearish tune, but here are three things investors can watch from the business in 2019.

1. Gross profit margin

SolarEdge's SEC filings show that Wall Street analysts weren't entirely misguided to fear encroaching competition in 2018. SolarEdge Technologies disclosed that it managed to grow its market share last year in part by reducing the selling prices of its products. The blended average selling price per watt fell 7.9% in the first nine months of last year compared with the same period of 2017. The trend accelerated as the year went on, with year-over-year selling prices per watt dropping 15.5% in the third quarter of 2018.

It's important to note that the selling price per watt is influenced by other factors, such as selling higher-capacity products to commercial customers that naturally have lower per-watt selling prices than residential products do. Nonetheless, it still had an effect on gross profit margin, which dropped from 34.8% in the third quarter of 2017 to 32.9% in the same period last year.

That's hardly catastrophic, but an avalanche of competition suggests investors will see the trend continue for the foreseeable future. Considering Wall Street didn't appear willing to tolerate any margin erosion last year, that could present a stubborn headwind for the stock price. Investors will want to keep an eye on gross profit margin as an important indicator of how bullish or bearish analysts are likely to be about the company's near-term future.

