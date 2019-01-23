3 Things to Watch for Alcoa in 2019

A brief look at the stock chart tells you things haven't gone well for Alcoa (NYSE: AA) in the last year. Shares of the vertically integrated aluminum manufacturer were mired in a slide that started in April 2018 and lasted through the year.

While the stock has steadied somewhat in January so far, management's outlook for 2019 didn't inspire optimism, indicating difficult market fundamentals will continue. Investors will watch management try to navigate persistent headwinds, with the looming threat of slowing economic growth bearing down on the commodity-linked business. For a tough year ahead, we'll offer three glimmers of hope that investors would do well to keep their eyes on.

1. Developments in China's economy and industrial sector

Alcoa provides market updates for each product in the aluminum value chain. That includes bauxite (the ore from which aluminum is obtained), alumina (the processed form of bauxite), and aluminum (the metal) -- and each is important to the overall business. In fact, last year the company generated adjusted EBITDA of $426 million from bauxite, $2.4 billion from alumina and only $404 million from aluminum.

For 2019, the company expects the bauxite market to boast a surplus between 7 million and 11 million metric tons. The overall market glut only exists because China stockpiles bauxite to account for its own supply insecurity, and explains why Alcoa's bauxite segment -- a key supplier to China -- enjoys the highest EBITDA margins of the bunch.

Meanwhile, the alumina market is expected to move from its 2018 deficit to a surplus in 2019. That will also be driven by China, only this time owing to new refinery start-ups outpacing smelter capacity additions. The changing market dynamics could sting Alcoa's main profit generator from last year, especially when coupled with expectations for global aluminum demand to grow by the slowest rate since the Great Recession. Not surprisingly, China will play a role in determining global growth for aluminum, too, it struggles to limit air pollution (potentially limiting industrial output) and prop up its slowing economy (slowing growth impacts domestic demand for industrial products).

Simply put, investors should keep an eye on developments out of China. Even if tariffs that helped Alcoa in 2018 remain in place for the year, the country could make or break the company's 2019 simply by pressing its thumb on the scale of global markets.

2. Portfolio reshuffling

Alcoa drastically overhauled its portfolio in the aftermath of the Great Recession, but it is still retooling operations to boost efficiency. Although recent moves have promised to lift long-term profits, investors have had to swallow up-front costs ranging from asset impairments to untimely pension payouts (which, to be fair, the company got too far behind on).

The latest blow will come from Spain. Alcoa reached a tentative agreement with a local union to curtail the output of two smelters in the country, preserve some jobs, and provide retirement packages. While the move would remove 124,000 metric tons of aluminum supply from the market each year, the company expects to record about $102.5 million in restructuring costs. On top of that, the business may incur additional expenses of around $130 million, although only 25% of the total is expected to be paid in cash.