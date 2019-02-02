3 Things to Watch With Ballard Power Systems in 2019

Investors who were left disappointed by Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) last year didn't have to wait very long for the stock to recover. Shares of the fuel cell manufacturer lost 46% in 2018, but have gained nearly 50% in the first month of 2019. Then again, volatility isn't anything new for the small-cap stock.

While the quick start to the year is great to see, shareholders know that the stock's performance between now and the end of 2019 will be determined by how well the business executes on its goals. The stakes might be higher this year than in the past, with Wall Street watching these three indicators to gauge the long-term trajectory of Ballard Power:

1. A next-generation product launch

Ballard Power unveiled the next generation (the eighth generation to be exact) of its technology platform last year, but it will launch commercially in 2019. The new FCgen-LCS fuel cells are expected to achieve 40% lower cost of ownership, a 33% increase in power density, and simplified systems integration versus the current generation platform, in addition to the ability to start in temperatures as low as minus 13 degrees Fahrenheit.

The fuel cell manufacturer developed the platform to specifications that would attract business in heavy-duty motive applications such as buses, commercial trucks, and even trains. That's not too surprising. In the first nine months of 2018, the heavy-duty motive segment contributed 42% of total revenue. It's also the focus of multiple partnerships in China.

Simply put, a successful launch for the new FCgen-LCS fuel cells is crucial. Investors have to keep a close eye on updates from the launch and any signs the new technology platform is gaining traction (or struggling).

2. Partnerships in China

Struggling technology companies often find it difficult to resist the siren song of China, which offers massive growth potential on paper. In reality, giving up majority control of joint ventures (JVs) and transferring intellectual property rarely work out. Unfortunately, Ballard Power is a prime example.

The business has formed two separate collaborative efforts in China. The first, called the Guangdong Synergy-Ballard JV, has struggled to get off the ground. That sluggishness was responsible for a 65% drop in heavy-duty motive revenue in the third quarter of 2018 versus the year-ago period. Ballard Power, which owns just 10% of the venture, is supposed to earn at least $150 million in revenue from its partner between 2017 and 2021. It needs to get back on track in 2019.