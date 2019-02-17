3 Things to Watch When Crestwood Equity Partners Reports Q4 Results

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP) was by far the best-performing master limited partnership (MLP) in 2018. While the average MLP tracked by the Alerian MLP ETF delivered a negative total return last year, Crestwood's total return was an exceptional 17%. Driving that outperformance was a noticeable recovery in the company's financial results.

Those numbers should have continued improving during the fourth quarter, which is one of a few things investors need to keep an eye on when the midstream company unveils them later this week.

1. See whether earnings were on target

Crestwood Equity initially anticipated that it would generate between $390 million and $420 million of adjusted EBITDA during 2019, which implies 10% year-over-year growth at the midpoint. However, the company bumped up the low end of that range to $400 million because of its strong performance in the first half. The company also anticipates that it will generate between $195 million and $225 million in distributable cash flow (DCF).

After producing $306 million of adjusted EBITDA and $159.3 million of DCF through the third quarter, Crestwood needed to haul in $94 million to $114 million in adjusted EBITDA and $35.7 million to $65.7 million of DCF during the fourth quarter to achieve its forecast. Investors should see whether that was the case. If not, they should review what went wrong and whether it will have a long-term impact on the company's growth prospects.

2. See whether it secured any more expansion projects

The main driver of Crestwood's financial rebound has been the company's ability to lock up new expansion projects. Last year, for example, the company initially expected to invest $250 million to $300 million on expansions but boosted those figures up to a range of $300 million to $350 million after securing additional projects, such as expanding its Jackalope joint venture with Williams Companies (NYSE: WMB) to support the growth of Chesapeake Energy (NYSE: CHK) in the Powder River Basin. That joint venture with Williams Companies should be a key growth driver in the fourth quarter because of the anticipated start-up of additional processing capacity at their Bucking Horse processing plant. It should also help drive growth in 2019 as they finish the second Bucking Horse facility and build more gathering pipelines so that Chesapeake can double its output from the region in 2019.

Crestwood currently expects to invest another $250 million to $300 million in expanding its systems in 2019. However, the company has several potential growth projects in development, including building a second Orla gas processing plant in the Delaware Basin as well as adding oil gathering and terminaling to its service suite in that region. The company's success in capturing these and other opportunities would enable it to increase DCF per unit at an even faster pace than the more than 15% compound annual growth rate it expects to deliver through next year.