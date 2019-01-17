3 Things to Watch With This Down-on-Its-Luck Renewable-Energy Stock

Historically speaking, renewable-fuels companies have been downright awful investments for individual investors. That changed in 2018. Renewable diesel and biodiesel are finally creating sustainable businesses. Now, only ethanol remains a challenging investment among renewable fuels.

Indeed, domestic ethanol markets are in crisis, with the average ethanol selling price last year hitting its lowest level since 2002. That was three years before the federal government created a market for the fuel by mandating that it be blended into the nation's gasoline supply. This largely explains why shares of leading ethanol manufacturer Green Plains (NASDAQ: GPRE) lost more than 22% of their value in 2018. It has recently been trading in the $13 per share range for the first time since late 2013.

Green Plains may be down on its luck, but it drastically overhauled operations just before the end of 2018. Management thinks those moves will provide it with some much-needed breathing room in 2019 -- and they might be right. Here are three things to watch for regarding Green Plains and the renewable energy business in the year ahead.

1. Are profits coming?

Last year, the commodity-linked company was carrying so much debt that its interest expense alone was enough to tip it into the red each quarter. In the first nine months of 2018, Green Plains paid $67.5 million in interest and posted a net loss of $37.6 million.

Management had had enough. They embarked on a strategic reshuffling of the business, divesting it of a handful of ethanol manufacturing facilities and its high-margin vinegar business (the world's largest). Then, in December, they used the net proceeds to fully repay all of the company's term loans. The leaner Green Plains won't be handicapped by interest payments in 2019. That alone might be enough to turn it into a profitable business.

There are three main items to consider in the profitability calculus: Green Plains will save approximately $90 million per year in interest expense (a good thing); it will reduce losses from its ethanol segment by operating a smaller fleet of production facilities (a good thing in the current market environment); and it has forfeited a healthy portion of the $45 million in annual operating income that its food and ingredients segment used to generate by selling its vinegar business. The last item wasn't ideal, but the divestiture saved it more by allowing it to retire its debts. The sum of those factors could result in earnings per share (EPS) of around $1.00 in 2019, compared to its loss per share of $0.94 in the first nine months of 2018.

