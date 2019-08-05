3 Things to Watch When Energy Transfer Reports Q2 Results

Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) got 2019 off to an excellent start by posting record results during the first quarter. The mammoth MLP expanded both its earnings and cash flow by about 39%, fueled by recently completed growth projects. That kept the company on track to achieve its full-year forecast, which would see it grow earnings by about 12% at the midpoint of its outlook.

Investors will get their next data point on the company's progress later this week when it announces second-quarter results. Here are three things they should keep an eye on.

Pipeline on green grass with a blue sky in the background. More

Image source: Getty Images.

1. Is commodity price volatility impacting its forecast?

While Energy Transfer doesn't produce any oil and gas, the company does have some direct exposure to commodity prices. That's a bit of a concern since crude crashed during the quarter while natural gas recently fell to its lowest price in several years.

This recent volatility likely won't have much impact on the company since long-term contracts and other stable sources should supply it with about 85% of its expected earnings this year. However, there is some concern since weaker prices will likely have a bit of an impact on the company's results this year. Because of that, investors should see if Energy Transfer makes any adjustments to its full-year forecast, which currently anticipates that its adjusted EBITDA will range between $10.6 billion and $10.8 billion.

2. Check if it secured any more expansion projects

Energy Transfer has been in the middle of a large-scale expansion phase over the past few years. The midstream company expects to spend another $5 billion on growth projects this year. That investment level not only supports 2019's growth-focused outlook, but should also keep earnings moving higher over the next few years.

The company's expansion backlog, however, is starting to thin out given all the projects it has finished over the past few years. While the company is working to refill its backlog, it pulled the plug on a large-scale oil pipeline project earlier this year after it lost out to a competing one. Because of that, investors should keep an eye on the company's progress in securing additional projects.

One expansion to watch closely is a plan to double the capacity of its Bakken Pipeline System. The company has already added 100,000 barrels per day (BPD) to the system since it started up in June 2017. It wants to add another roughly 500,000 BPD of capacity. What makes this project worth watching is that the company faces an uphill battle in securing those barrels given all the rival pipeline projects in various stages of development.