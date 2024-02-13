3 things to watch at Tuesday's Lubbock City Council meeting

The Lubbock City Council is meeting in regular session at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers at Citizens Tower. Dozens of items are listed on the agenda, which can be found on the city's website at mylubbock.us.

Here are three big agenda items Lubbock citizens might want to pay attention to.

City council will consider zoning change for solid waste transfer station

The city council will host a public hearing to decide if about 70 acres of city-owned land in southwest Lubbock, currently zoned for low density, single-family housing uses, will be rezoned for industrial uses so the city can build a solid waste transfer station at the site. The land is located near Marsha Sharp Freeway and Alcove Avenue, just east of the Wolfforth city limits.

This map shows the proposed site for a solid waste transfer station in southwest Lubbock. The 70-acre site is highlighted in dark yellow.

In an effort to improve trash collection efficiency, the station will allow the city's garbage trucks to empty their loads at the transfer station instead of making the long drive directly to the landfill near Abernathy. Larger trucks will then take the garbage to the landfill.

The Planning and Zoning Commission voted 6-3 earlier this month to recommend the change after more than a dozen citizen concerns. Some Lubbock and Wolfforth citizens who live near the site of the proposed transfer station have concerns the facility will decrease property values and cause safety issues on what they say are poorly maintained roads in the area. There are also concerns about garbage smells and air quality nearby.

If passed Tuesday, the council will need to approve the change on a second reading at a later date.

Councilmembers will choose electric provider for City of Lubbock facilities

With the deadline for Lubbock power customers to choose a new power provider just two days away, City of Lubbock staff and the city's energy broker received final offers from a number of potential retail providers for municipal facilities on Monday.

City staff will present a contract from their preferred vendor during the Tuesday meeting, which the city council will vote to approve or deny. The city has specified the contract energy price cannot exceed about eight cents per kilowatt-hour for a term not to exceed 60 months.

Council to consider lease of city's first 'baby box'

The city council will vote whether to install Lubbock's first Safe Haven Baby Box — a device that can be used to safely and anonymously surrender an infant — at Fire Station 9 after the Texas state legislature passed a law allowing the devices in the most recent legislative session.

Similar devices have been installed in neighboring cities like Hobbs, New Mexico, and a baby was surrendered just last Wednesday in Belen, New Mexico, near Albuquerque. The Lubbock box will be just the third in Texas and the first in West Texas.

The box will cost the city $15,000 up front and $500 annually.

