3 Times You Should Get a Personal Loan

Find out what type of circumstances might be ideal to use a personal loan to borrow the money you need.

Making the choice to borrow money is a big decision. A personal loan is one common method of borrowing, and it can be a very good one under the right circumstances. Personal loans can have a lower interest rate than credit cards, and have some other perks as well.

If you're not certain whether borrowing via a personal loan is the best approach, read on to see three situations when applying for this type of loan may make sense for your situation.

1. You want to borrow money with a definite repayment timeline

When you apply for a personal loan, the loan agreement specifies your repayment term up front. Typically, personal loans are repaid over two to five years, depending upon the lender. Longer loans usually have slightly higher interest rates than loans with shorter repayment periods. But, whatever repayment timeline you pick, you will know exactly when the loan will be paid off as long as you pay on time. And, if you have chosen a fixed rate loan with a set interest rate that doesn't change, you'll also know exactly how much you will pay every month for the duration of the time you have the loan.

Borrowing and repaying a set amount of money on a pre-arranged schedule can create far less uncertainty than if you have a credit card where you can continually charge more and get deeper into debt. And, if you've borrowed a lot on a credit card, your payoff timeline could be much longer than the repayment period on a typical personal loan if you make only minimum payments. If you'd prefer much more certainty and want to know exactly when you'll become debt free, a personal loan is a much better method of borrowing.

2. You have some big expenses you need to borrow for

Many people incur big expenses at some time in their life that they cannot pay all at once. While it's better to save in advance and pay cash for big purchases, sometimes this is not practical or feasible. If you must borrow to cover costs for something you need, a personal loan is a good way to do it.

Personal loans are often a better choice than the most common alternatives: credit cards and home equity loans. Personal loan interest rates are usually lower than the rate you'd pay if you don't pay off a credit card balance in full when the statement is due. And, it can be quicker to obtain a personal loan than a home equity loan, and there are far fewer fees too -- in some cases, no fees at all for obtaining a personal loan. Plus, most personal loans aren't secured, which means you do not have to use any assets as collateral -- unlike with a home equity loan, which needs to be secured by your home.

3. You can reduce the interest rate on debt you owe

One of the most popular reasons to take out a personal loan is to consolidate and refinance debt -- this is a smart reason to take a personal loan as well. By using a personal loan to pay off multiple existing debts, you can often lower the interest you pay -- as long as your personal loan has a better rate. Plus, you will simplify the process of repaying your debt when you have just one personal loan to deal with instead of many other lenders.

To find out if a personal loan could help you to reduce your interest rate, shop around and see what rates you're offered. If those rates are lower than the rates on existing debt, consider applying for the personal loan and using the proceeds to repay what you owe. Once you've refinanced with a personal loan, work on paying down that one debt to become debt free ASAP.