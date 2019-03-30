3 Tips for Saving Money on Medical Expenses

Inside Edition teamed up with RxSaver by RetailMeNot and its medical expert, Dr. Holly Phillips, for tips on how to save on medical expenses during this time of year.

Spring is here, but cold and flu season is still going strong.

Inside Edition teamed up with RxSaver by RetailMeNot and its medical expert, Dr. Holly Phillips, for tips on how to save on medical expenses during this time of year.

Going to the doctor might seem like a bother, but it could save you money in the long run.

"Complications, like bronchitis, can be dangerous and land you in the hospital where you could pay thousands in bills," warned Phillips.

If you do catch a cold, it's important to stay hydrated. "Focus on hot liquids," said Phillips, "because the heat will soothe inflammation in your nose, sinuses and throat."

Added Phillips, "My favorite sore throat remedy is a simple gargle of a half-teaspoon of salt in 8 ounces of water."

Finally, if you are prescribed a medication, take control of what you're paying before you make a purchase.

"RxSaver.com gives you access to prescription pricing information so you can compare costs at nearby pharmacies to get the best price available – whether or not you have insurance," said Phillips.

"Simply enter the drug information, choose the best price and the location that works for you, and save up to 80 percent."

With savings like that, how could you not feel better?

