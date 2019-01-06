3 Top Agriculture Stocks to Buy in 2019

A pessimist would say that trouble is brewing in each of the world's major breadbaskets. North American farmers in the Midwest are suffering being too efficient at producing food, while America's once robust citrus crops are being wiped off the planet by pests. South American farmers are in turmoil caused by droughts, floods, and poor policy decisions. Meanwhile, the fertile plantations of the Mediterranean are being sapped by pesky flies, and the agrarian economies of Eastern Europe are being threatened by a growing list of geopolitical risks.

An optimist would say that despite the gloomy state of global agriculture, there's still opportunity for investors who know where to look. Several businesses have risen above -- and even exploited -- market uncertainty to deliver consistent progress and value in recent years. Here's why opportunistic investors may want to take a closer look at FMC Corp. (NYSE: FMC), Calavo Growers (NASDAQ: CVGW), and Nutrien (NYSE: NTR) in 2019.

A bird's-eye view of a combine in a field More

Image source: Getty Images.

Going all in on agricultural solutions

FMC Corp. is oh-so-close to completing a simplification strategy that's been 23 months in the making. It originated when the company acquired certain agricultural-sciences assets from DuPont, which became fully integrated in the first quarter of 2018. When the business completes the spin-off of shares in the newly publicly traded lithium company Livent Corporation (formerly FMC Lithium) on March 1, management will be able to focus 100% of its bandwidth on the agricultural solutions segment. That will mark a sharp departure from the operating structure just two years ago, when the company wielded three unique business segments.

What will management do with its newfound focus? Well, if 2018 is any guide, then shareholders can expect good things ahead. When third-quarter 2018 operating results were announced late last year, the business was on pace to hit the midpoints of full-year 2018 revenue and EBITDA guidance calling for $4.2 billion and $1.2 billion, respectively. Both represent double-digit improvements from the prior-year performance. More importantly, revenue is split nearly equally between four global regions (demonstrating diversification), although the company's world-leading insecticides portfolio accounts for 57% of earnings (demonstrating market leadership).

Once FMC Corp. slims down for good, management expects to continue developing a robust pipeline of novel products (including in the red-hot biologicals vertical), shift its product mix to focus more on higher-value crops such as fruits, and return freed-up cash to shareholders. The company expects to deliver $1.3 billion in dividends and up to $3.2 billion in share repurchases in the next five years -- and that's on top of $1.8 billion in spending on research and development. Considering shares have walloped the total return (stock performance plus dividends) of the S&P 500 in the last three years, with a performance of 102% versus just 34% for the index, the simplification of the business is likely to keep that trend humming along.

Someone spraying pesticides on a pear tree More