3 Top Alternative Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

Alternative energy -- solar, wind, hydropower, biofuels, and the like -- have been the shadow hanging over broader energy stocks for years. Costs for solar and wind have declined precipitously for decades and are now largely commercially competitive with conventional fossil fuels. The spectre of alternative energy upending fossil fuels as the preferred choice has consistently been the counter to any fossil fuel investment thesis.

At the same time, though, few public companies in alternative energy have been good investments over this time frame. That rapid decline in costs has translated into a race down the commodity curve for many technological developments, which doesn't tend to translate into great returns on capital.

As is the case in any industry, though, there are some great businesses that rise above the fray. Those ones are likely to have the best chance at succeeding long term in this business. So, we asked three of our Motley Fool contributors to each highlight a stock they think is a good investment in alternative energy today. Here's why they picked First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR), Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP), and SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG).

Optionality is underappreciated in this solar stock

Tyler Crowe (First Solar): Perhaps the greatest challenge for solar panel manufacturers is that technology changes so rapidly that companies are constantly spending on research and development and investing in retooling manufacturing facilities for the latest innovation in panel technology or manufacturing. It's capital intensive, and the relatively low margins and cyclical nature of the solar industry make it incredibly challenging for companies to generate returns.

First Solar may have to run in the same rat race as the rest of the solar industry, but it has one thing that few others have: a huge cash pile to invest. At the end of the most recent quarter, First Solar had more than $2 billion in net cash on the balance sheet (net cash is cash and short-term investments minus debt). This cash pile helps in two big ways: It gives the company the freedom to invest in new technology developments and expanding capacity without having to rely on external capital, and it generates a modest income from the interest earned on its short-term investments.

Certainly, buying First Solar because it generates a modest amount of income from its cash pile is by no means a major component of a buy thesis, but it is a small example that shows how the company has the options and flexibility to invest through the ups and downs of the turbulent solar market. Don't underestimate a quality like that when investing in this rapidly shifting industry.

A top-notch value creator

Matt DiLallo (Brookfield Renewable Partners): Despite its promise and growth prospects, the renewable energy sector has been a challenging place for investors over the years. The industry has battled intense competition and aggressive use of outside financing to power growth, which has caused most renewable energy stocks to underperform.

Brookfield Renewable Partners, however, has bucked that trend. The hydroelectric-focused company has generated a 16% total annual return since its formation, which has obliterated the 7% total return of the S&P 500 over that time. Brookfield has delivered this significant outperformance by taking a more conservative approach and focusing on investing for value instead of growth.