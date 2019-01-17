3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Watch in January

It may seem like a futuristic concept, but artificial intelligence is already having a massive impact on the world today. Make no mistake, AI is helping to improve everything from advertising to healthcare, robotics, retail, video streaming, gaming, urban development and, well, virtually every other aspect of our modern world.

In fact, in 2017, AI expert Andrew Ng went so far as to compare AI to the next electricity, stating, "Just as electricity transformed almost everything 100 years ago, today I actually have a hard time thinking of an industry that I don't think AI will transform in the next several years."

Perhaps unsurprisingly, our stock market offers investors no shortage of ways to play the rise of AI. So, to help you narrow them down, we asked three top Motley Fool contributors to each discuss an artificial intelligence stock they think you should be watching this month. Read on to learn what they had to say about iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT), MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL).

This AI leader could clean up in 2019

Steve Symington (iRobot): It seems an understatement to say iRobot just capped a busy 2018. The home robotics specialist most loudly punctuated its year by launching its smart new self-cleaning Roomba i7+ vacuum model in September, striking a partnership with Google centering on next-gen smart-home technologies in October -- a move that left me to reluctantly speculate that Google might do well to simply acquire iRobot -- and winning a significant ITC patent-infringement case in early December.

However, keeping in mind that iRobot's products are manufactured in China and imported to the U.S., those successes have been largely overshadowed in recent months by concerns over the impact of tariffs on iRobot's bottom line. As I noted in November, though, the move could motivate iRobot to focus more on growing its international presence in areas like Europe and Japan. iRobot has also made it clear they're open to potentially shifting manufacturing to other countries to keep costs down, even as they seek cost-reduction opportunities in the meantime.

So, with iRobot's next quarterly report coming up in early February, I think investors would do well to not only watch the U.S.-China trade negotiations closely, but also listen for any for preliminary updates from iRobot that might shed light on any of the aforementioned recent developments.

Looking at AI from a new perspective

Anders Bylund (MongoDB): You can't build artificial intelligence without feeding it some data. In fact, it takes a whole lot of data to create an effective AI tool. When Google created the innovative chess engine AlphaZero, the system analyzed more than 200 million board positions to create a neural network that could beat not only the best humans, but also every other computer-powered competitor. The more data you feed into an AI system, the smarter it gets.

That's where MongoDB comes in.

MongoDB makes database software. This is not the relational database design your grandfather knows, but a so-called NoSQL platform that can organize many new types of data with a minimal amount of human hand-holding needed to make it work. The eponymous MongoDB database system was built from the ground up to make sense of unorganized data. That's often what you get when you pull in data streams from messy real-world sensors or online inputs from millions of human users.