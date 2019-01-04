3 Top Assisted-Living Stocks to Buy in 2019

Helping the elderly live in comfort is the main goal in the assisted living niche of the healthcare real estate investment trust sector. This entails providing the infrastructure for a broad spectrum of services, from well-living complexes all the way to long-term care facilities, also known as nursing homes. Aging baby boomers will increasingly demand these services over the next couple of decades, so there's a long-term tailwind. But right now, businesses in the sector face headwinds such as overbuilding concerns (assisted living) and payment issues (nursing homes). That's why sticking with the largest and most diversified operators is probably the best call. Here's why Welltower (NYSE: WELL), Ventas (NYSE: VTR), and, for those with a little more risk tolerance, Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI) are the top assisted living stocks to buy in 2019.

1. Expensive, but shifting back to growth

Shares of Welltower, one of the largest healthcare REITs, aren't cheap today. Its yield is a relatively modest 5% and its price-to-funds-from-operations ratio is elevated, at around 19 times. However, there's more to the story here than just these figures.

A woman drawing a risk versus reward graph More

Image source: Getty Images

Welltower has been working to increase the percentage of private-pay customers in its facilities, due to concerns about the federal government cutting what Medicare and Medicaid pay out for the services it provides.

At this point, the transition is largely complete, with around 90% of its rents backed primarily by private-pay customers. Roughly two-thirds of its rents come from senior housing facilities, with another 23% from outpatient medical and health systems. Only around 10% comes from nursing homes, which are heavily exposed to third-party payers.

The process of shifting its portfolio mix has had a negative impact on Welltower's results: Funds from operations fell in 2017 and were basically flat in 2018. The situation was also reflected in its dividend: 2018 was the first year in over a decade that Welltower didn't offer investors an annual payout increase. The pause was a judicious move, however, since the trailing-FFO-to-payout percentage is high, at around 100%.

WELL FFO Per Share (TTM) Chart More

WELL FFO Per Share (TTM) data by YCharts

That said, with this transition largely behind it, Welltower should now be able to focus on growth again. In fact, it announced the acquisition of a 55-building medical office portfolio in early January. That's outside of the assisted living space, but expands its presence in a fast-growing healthcare niche, and helps to further diversify the REIT's portfolio. It's also worth noting that throughout this period, the company has retained an investment-grade credit rating.