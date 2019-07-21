3 Top Augmented-Reality Stocks to Buy Right Now

After some high-profile misses -- notably Google Glass -- augmented reality's (AR) moment has finally arrived. According to data from Global Market Insights, the AR market is expected to surpass $50 billion by 2024, growing a whopping 65% per year during this timeframe.

Despite the rapid growth forecast, there will be winners and losers in the AR space. With that in mind, we asked three Motley Fool contributors for their best AR-focused companies. Read on why Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) made their lists.

Doctor looking at augmented reality screen with a patient on a bed in the background. More

Image Source: Getty Images.

AR will be a growth market for Microsoft

Jamal Carnette, CFA (Microsoft): Microsoft is back. After putting the "lost decade" of Steve Ballmer behind, the company has climbed back under CEO Satya Nadella to reclaim the title of the largest publicly traded company in the U.S., gaining 275% under his reign and pushing past the $1 trillion valuation mark.

If you needed another reason to buy red-hot Microsoft, add AR to that list. The company's HoloLens device is the market leader in applications created for enterprise augmented reality -- or "mixed reality," in Microsoft's parlance.

If you're an astute tech investor, you may have recoiled when the words "Microsoft" and "device" are mentioned in the same breath. Here's why it's different for AR:

Microsoft is focused on enterprise (business) applications, which allows it to seamlessly transition to the company's suite of business applications while minimizing the app and developer weaknesses that have hampered its consumer-focused mobile device offerings.

Under Nadella, the company has improved its device offerings and currently boasts high-quality models under its Surface-branded line of products.

There are secondary benefits to the rise of AR even if Microsoft doesn't win the device race. AR will increase compute and storage functions, something that boosts the need for Microsoft's services, from its Azure cloud to its Office suite. AR will be a win-win for Nadella and Microsoft.

Gloved hand holding a silicon chip. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Here's a "sin stock" from Silicon Valley

Anders Bylund (Qualcomm): A successful implementation of AR requires three things:

The delivery of enormous amounts of data, both to the user's AR device and back again.

Real-time processing of said data, using up vast amounts of computing power.

Battery-sipping efficiency in the delivery and consumption of the two previous processes.

As it happens, chipmaker Qualcomm is a leader in all three of these fields and is currently casting bedroom eyes at the AR opportunity as a whole. Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR1 chip is the company's first design for this specific market, but it won't be the last. The company is staking a claim to the chip sales in this sector, while the market itself is just starting to take shape. Expect Qualcomm to hold on to this early lead, using every trick in the book, until AR tools become a broadly accepted multibillion-dollar market. It will also help set the technical standards along the way, sometimes leveraging that position to steer device makers and consumers in a direction where Qualcomm-branded chips just make more sense than the competition.