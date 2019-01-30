3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now

Biotechnology is a notoriously complicated industry to invest in. Products are difficult and expensive to design, develop, test, and bring to market. Companies live or die based on whether or not their compounds provide a compelling enough reward vs. their risks to gain approval. It's typically not until after they invest a whole bunch of money and time before they learn that fate, and by that point much of the investment money is often already earned or lost.

With that in mind, we asked three of our Motley Fool contributors to pick biotech companies that they felt had compelling enough prospects to be worth a potential investment consideration right now. They picked Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN), and Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AIMT). Read on to understand why.

Child receiving therapy for cystic fibrosis. More

Image source: Getty Images

An expanding monopoly

Keith Speights (Vertex Pharmaceuticals): What's better than a monopoly? A bigger monopoly. And that's what Vertex Pharmaceuticals should soon have in treating the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis (CF).

While there are other drugs that can help with some of the complications caused by CF, only Vertex has won approval so far for modulators of the CFTR protein that causes CF. The biotech's currently approved drugs Kalydeco, Orkambi, and Symdeko can treat nearly half of CF patients.

Vertex shouldn't have much of a problem in adding to its addressable market, though. The company thinks that winning label expansions for its three current drugs, including gaining approval to treat younger patients, will enable it to increase the number of CF patients its therapies can treat from 37,000 to 44,000.

But an even bigger opportunity is right around the corner. Vertex CEO Jeff Leiden said at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in early January that his company will file for FDA approval of a triple-drug CF combo by the middle of this year. If the biotech wins approval -- and it probably will -- that could open the path for Vertex to treat over 90% of CF patients.

In addition to CF, Vertex is also targeting several other indications, including pain and rare genetic disease alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD). It's also working with CRISPR Therapeutics on gene-editing therapies for treating blood disorders beta-thalassemia and sickle cell disease.

Vertex might look expensive with shares trading at nearly 45 times expected earnings. But tremendous long-term growth prospects make this biotech stock a top candidate to buy right now.

A good time to pick up this big biotech

Todd Campbell (Regeneron Pharmaceuticals): The lackluster launch of Regeneron's cholesterol-busting drug, Praluent, in 2015 took the wind out of investors' sales the past few years, but there's reason to think this somewhat forgotten large-cap biotech is worth buying now.

Regeneron's best known for Eylea, a monoclonal antibody that helps patients suffering from wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a condition that causes progressive vision loss in millions of people.

In the past, investors worried competitors would make inroads against Eylea, but that's yet to happen. In January, Regeneron reported Eylea sales in the U.S exceeded $4 billion in 2018. (It also collects hundreds of millions more in royalties on sales outside the U.S. from Bayer every year.)