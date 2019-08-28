3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now

Biotech stocks can be tremendous growth investments. The biotechnology industry as a whole has absolutely crushed the broader markets over the past 10 years in terms of total returns on capital. But individually, these stocks can present higher-than-average risk.

Armed with those insights, we asked three of our Motley Fool contributors for their suggestions of the top biotech stocks to buy now. They picked Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN), Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), and Regenxbio (NASDAQ: RGNX).

Abstract biotech concept showing molecular bonds and DNA in a series of test tubes. More

Image Source: Getty Images.

The tide is turning

George Budwell (Amgen): Biotech blue blood Amgen is definitely worth checking out after the company scooped up Bristol-Myers Squibb and Celgene's blockbuster immunology treatment Otezla for a cool $13.4 billion earlier this week. This purchase -- though it was on the pricey side -- will immediately beef up the company's flagging top line. Amgen has been treading water from a revenue perspective of late, due to the rapidly declining sales of a suite of former stars such as Sensipar, Neulasta, Epogen and Aranesp.

Otezla, for its part, should help the biotech stem that tide in big way. Several Wall Street analysts think this deal will ultimately spark a new area of high single-digit revenue growth for the company over the better part of the next decade. This anti-inflammatory medication is expected to achieve peak sales of approximately $2.5 billion within the next five years.

As a bonus, the transaction should also provide a much-needed layer of protection against a decline in sales of Enbrel. It's Amgen's top-selling medication today, but the drug could face competition from copycat biosimilars in the not-to-distant future. Otezla's revenues will undoubtedly soften the blow if an Enbrel biosimilar hits the U.S. market sooner than expected.

Apart from its far-more-compelling growth profile in the wake of this game-changing deal, the biotech also offers a juicy 2.82% dividend yield. As such, Amgen stock should appeal to income and growth investors alike.

On a roll

Keith Speights (Vertex Pharmaceuticals): Vertex dominates the cystic fibrosis (CF) market with its three approved drugs: Kalydeco, Orkambi, and Symdeko. The first two raked in more than $1 billion each last year, and Symdeko is on track do the same and join the ranks of blockbuster drugs this year.

But the good times could just be beginning to roll for Vertex. The biotech expects to win FDA approval for its triple-drug CF combination therapy by March 19. If approved, this combo will more than triple the number of patients eligible for treatment with Vertex's drugs. Market researcher EvaluatePharma ranks the company's CF combo as the most valuable pipeline candidate in development right now.

In addition, Vertex has plenty of other shots on goal. The biotech is evaluating several NaV1.8 inhibitors to pick the best candidate to advance into late-stage clinical testing for relieving pain. Vertex and partner CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) recently dosed the first patient in an early-stage study evaluating gene-editing therapy CTX001 to treat sickle cell disease. In total, Vertex has seven experimental drugs across five specialty areas in development.

Vertex's growth prospects in CF alone make this biotech stock a great pick. With its pipeline and growing cash stockpile, I think those prospects could become even greater in the future.