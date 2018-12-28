3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now

Biotechnology is a notoriously difficult industry to invest in. Companies live or die based on the strength of their patents and the speed and impact of their innovations, and there are very few sure bets from an investment perspective among the businesses that operate within it. Particularly when the overall market is on a roller-coaster ride, biotech can be a frightening sector to consider.

Still, as the old saying goes, often the best time to buy is while there's blood in the streets. We asked three of our contributors to help cut through the clutter and concern and look for biotech stocks worthy of considering buying today. They picked Celgene (NASDAQ: CELG), Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ: XLRN), and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR).

Ridiculously cheap

Keith Speights (Celgene): I get it. Celgene has made some boneheaded mistakes, most notably its botched filing for ozanimod earlier this year. The company is reliant on one drug, Revlimid, for the lion's share of its revenue. And the market has tanked. But Celgene is now ridiculously cheap. So cheap, in fact, that it's my No. 1 no-doubt-about-it top biotech stock to buy right now.

Celgene currently trades for a little over six times expected earnings. Think about what that metric actually means. If Celgene hits earnings expectations next year (and it almost certainly will) and simply kept earnings at that level for five more years, it would make enough in profits to buy all of its shares back.

Sure, Revlimid will face generic competition no later than 2023. But Celgene has other strong products already on the market with Otezla and Pomalyst. Abraxane's sales growth isn't anything to write home about, but it should still rake in over $1 billion this year.

More importantly, Celgene's pipeline is loaded to the brim with promising blockbusters. There's ozanimod (which should sail through to Food and Drug Administration approval this time around), luspatercept, liso-cel, fedratinib, bb2121 -- and that's just the candidates that could hit the market within a couple of years.

Could Celgene drop even more? Sure. But there's only so low a biotech with an already dirt cheap price and strong growth prospects will go.

This tiny biotech could have big news coming

Todd Campbell (Acceleron Pharma): It's almost that time of year again. The flip of the calendar to a new year corresponds to the annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, a highly anticipated event during which companies put their best foot forward for investors.

Picking the conference's winners and losers is tough, but Acceleron Pharma is one company that could come out of the conference with positive momentum. Last year, it unveiled data from trials evaluating luspatercept in beta thalassemia and myelodysplastic syndromes showing its use can reduce transfusion burden in patients, significantly decreasing treatment costs while improving patients' quality of life.

The company is particularly intriguing to me because luspatercept is licensed to Celgene, a deep-pocketed biopharma giant with a penchant for acquisitions. Last year, Celgene announced its acquisition of Impact Bio during the J.P. Morgan conference, and while I have no idea if it will announce a deal this year, I feel confident luspatercept will be a central focus of Celgene's pitch to investors.