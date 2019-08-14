3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy in August

Investing in biotechnology companies is something of a feast-or-famine proposition. Companies in the industry are heavily dependent on research that may look promising in the lab, but which take years of expensive testing to prove out prior to approval. Success with those tests could bring fortune for those who invested before the product got big, while failure could bring ruin.

With that in mind, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to weigh the risks vs. potential rewards and each pick a biotech stock worth your consideration for a potential purchase this August. They picked Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: LGND), IQVIA Holdings (NYSE: IQV), and Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AIMT). Read on to find out why and to help yourself make a more informed decision on whether any of them deserves a spot in your portfolio.

A cash-rich biotech royalty stock is the way to go

Sean Williams (Ligand Pharmaceuticals): Despite being one of short-side firm Citron's targets earlier this year, and vastly underperforming the broader market in 2019, I'd opine that royalty and contract biotech company Ligand Pharmaceuticals is the company you should consider buying in August.

The year-over-year comparisons on Ligand don't look pretty, but there is a viable reason for that. You see, in March, Ligand sold its global royalty property rights to Promacta, the company's biggest revenue-generating product, to Royalty Pharma. In return, Ligand wound up receiving $827 million in cash, which doubled the company's cash and cash equivalents.

Since Ligand is a company focused on early-stage drug development, then licensing or partnering its owned assets, this cash gives the company a long runway to execute on its business plan. As of the end of the second quarter, Ligand had about $1.39 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, which represents almost 80% of its current market cap. This large cash component would suggest that current investors have reasonably low downside risk.

Ligand also runs on the idea of "more shots on goal." Essentially, this means that Ligand aims to partner its intellectual property with as many biotech and pharmaceutical companies as possible. If these products make it to market, then Ligand receives a royalty, much of which goes straight to its bottom line. Thus, the more companies Ligand partners with, the more opportunities there are for future revenue generation. Ligand's four core technologies -- OmniAb, Captisol, LTP Technology, and VDP -- are involved in more than 150 programs, combined.

Even with the loss of its primary sales generator via its divestment, Ligand remains significantly profitable, and should continue to see margin expansion as new partnered drugs make it to market in the years to come.

A low-risk biotech bet

Brian Feroldi (IQVIA Holdings): The drug development process is fraught with risk. There are numerous roadblocks between discovering a new molecule and getting it on pharmacy shelves and the vast majority of drugs will end up in the dustbin. To make matters worse, there's no guarantee that healthcare providers will use a drug that makes its way to market. This is a big reason why most investors stay away from biotech investors altogether.