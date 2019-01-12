3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy in January

Let's face it: Biotech stocks as a group didn't perform all that great in 2018. There were exceptions, of course, but overall, biotech stocks underperformed the S&P 500 index by a significant margin last year.

But that doesn't mean 2019 won't be much better for biotech stocks. And, as was the case in 2018, there are always winners regardless of what happens with the broader market or with the biotech industry overall.

We asked three of our top healthcare contributors to pick out which biotech stocks they like right now. They chose Celgene (NASDAQ: CELG), Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IONS), and Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX). Here's why these three biotech stocks are top picks to buy in January.

Gloved hand holding beaker with $100 bill in it and more money underneath it More

Image source: Getty Images.

A potential win-win-win scenario

Sean Williams (Celgene): Sure, Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) shocked Wall Street when it agreed to purchase Celgene for about $74 billion earlier this month, but that doesn't mean there isn't a potential all-around winning scenario on the horizon for Celgene's shareholders.

The deal will combine Bristol-Myers' and Celgene's core oncology and immunology segments, save the duo $2.5 billion through cost synergies by 2022, and put some of the most powerful blockbuster drugs under one roof. This would include Celgene's multiple myeloma powerhouse Revlimid, which could soon become the top-selling drug in the world on an annual basis, as well as Bristol-Myers' blood thinner Eliquis and immunotherapy Opdivo.

Under the terms of the merger, Celgene's shareholders would receive $50 in cash; one share of Bristol-Myers Squibb, which closed at $52.43 when the deal was announced; and a contingent value right (CVR) that would entitle Celgene shareholders an additional $9 per share if three developing drugs meet their regulatory milestones between Dec. 31, 2020, and March 31, 2021. Even if the CVR isn't met, and basing this on the reduced Bristol-Myers share price following the announcement, Celgene shareholders are on track to receive $96.89 per share, through this past weekend. That's an arbitrage opportunity of 14%, and a win based on Celgene's current share price.

But who's to say this is the only offer Celgene receives? Considering how much free cash flow could be generated from Revlimid, Otezla, and future therapies such as ozanimod -- which, when approved, could bring in between $4 billion and $6 billion per year -- it's possible Celgene finds another suitor in the Big Pharma realm that would offer even more.

Even if shareholders of one or both companies failed to approve the deal, or if regulators denied the merger, Celgene shareholders could still come out ahead over the long run. We're talking about a company that was valued at less than 6 times its forward price-to-earnings before the deal announcement, and which is expected to generate around $20 billion in sales and more than $12.50 in earnings per share by 2020.

By all accounts, Celgene is inexpensive, and its lead drug, Revlimid, is protected from a flood of generic competition until the midpoint of the next decade. No matter how you slice it, Celgene's shareholders are in a winning scenario right now.

Flipping to profitability

Brian Feroldi (Ionis Pharmaceuticals): A simple way biotech investors can reduce their risk is to only invest in companies that have already achieved profitability. While Ionis Pharmaceuticals isn't quite there yet, it's only a quarter or two away from being consistently profitable. That's a situation that excites me.