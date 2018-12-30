3 Top Canadian Marijuana Stocks to Buy in 2019

You'd think that 2018 would have been a huge year for Canadian marijuana stocks. The recreational marijuana market in Canada launched in October. Several Canadian growers experienced revenue growth from the German medical marijuana market. New markets opened, including the United Kingdom, which legalized medical cannabis this year.

But despite all the good news, most Canadian marijuana stocks performed poorly in 2018. A new year is on the way, though, with new opportunities. Three top Canadian marijuana stocks that appear to be smart picks to buy in 2019 are Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC), OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQOTH: OGRMF), and Origin House (NASDAQOTH: ORHOF). Here's what makes these stocks stand out.

1. Canopy Growth

There's a strong argument to be made that Canopy Growth is in a league of its own. It claims the highest market cap of any Canadian marijuana stock. Its production capacity is rivaled only by Aurora Cannabis. Canopy's cash stockpile far surpasses its peers thanks to a $4 billion investment from Constellation Brands. And the company's relationship with Constellation gives it a competitive advantage given the major alcoholic beverage maker's expertise in building successful consumer brands.

All of these factors are great reasons to buy Canopy Growth for the long term. But why could the stock be a big winner in 2019?

For one thing, the Canadian recreational market should begin to gain momentum. Canopy Growth will benefit more than most with its extensive supply agreements throughout the country's provinces. In addition, Canada should finalize regulations for cannabis edibles, which will enable Canopy and Constellation to launch new cannabis-infused beverages.

The U.S. legalization of hemp (cannabis with low levels of psychoactive compound THC) also presents an opportunity for Canopy to establish operations in its southern neighbor. Canopy Growth co-CEO Bruce Linton said in a press release that the company "will participate in the American market now that there is a clear federally permissible path to the market." Cannabis market research company Brightfield Group projects that the U.S. hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) market will skyrocket to $22 billion by 2022.

2. OrganiGram Holdings

OrganiGram Holdings looks tiny compared to Canopy Growth. And OrganiGram can't boast of a huge investment from a major player outside of the cannabis industry or massive production capacity. But OrganiGram offers something that most Canadian marijuana stocks don't -- a bargain.

While many Canadian marijuana growers continue to lose money, OrganiGram is profitable. The stock trades at 26 times earnings. That's expensive for most stocks, but it's dirt cheap for a marijuana stock.

More importantly, OrganiGram's earnings should dramatically increase in 2019. The company has recreational cannabis supply agreements in place with all but one of Canada's provinces. OrganiGram's low operating costs and industry-leading crop yields should translate to strong earnings growth as the Canadian recreational marijuana market takes off.

The company could also profit from international growth in the new year. OrganiGram's partnerships in Australia and Germany plus its investment in Serbia-based hemp CBD company Eviana hold the potential to generate even higher sales in the near future.