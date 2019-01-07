3 Top Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy in 2019

The cyberworld is an increasingly dangerous place.

Businesses of all sizes are suffering costly data breaches, which often result in substantial monetary damages and lost customer trust. Worse still, identity theft has now impacted nearly 60 million Americans, according to a 2018 survey by The Harris Poll. That's up from 15 million in 2017.

Fortunately, the following three companies provide vital security solutions that can help defend against cyberattacks. Read on to learn about these cybersecurity leaders -- and see why their stocks are well-positioned to reward investors in the year ahead.

Here's how to profit from cybercrime -- without getting thrown in jail. Image source: Getty Images.

The identity manager

Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) is the leading provider of enterprise identity-management services. More than 5,600 businesses rely on Okta to manage and secure the digital access rights to their network. Think passwords, login processes, and employee on- and off-boarding procedures. Okta makes all this simpler and more secure, with a well-protected single sign-on system that helps to quickly give users access to the apps they need when they need them.

Okta's tools are in high demand. Revenue surged 58% year over year to $105.6 million in the third quarter. Better still, Okta's impressive dollar-based net retention rate of 120% shows that the gains were not only fueled by new customer additions, but also successful cross- and up-selling to existing customers. This is a strong signal that Okta is providing real value to its customers.

Looking ahead, management is targeting 30% annual revenue growth over the next five years. Helping to drive this expansion is a rapidly growing global identity and access management (IAM) market that's projected to exceed $22 billion by 2025, according to Grand View Research.

And while Okta is not yet profitable, the company did produce positive free cash flow for the first time in the third quarter. This cash flow should grow swiftly in the years ahead, thanks to the recurring nature of Okta's revenue and scalability of its software-as-a-service business model. That makes today a good time to buy some shares of Okta -- before other investors realize its true cash-generating potential.

The internal affairs specialist

In addition to external attacks, organizations also face threats from within their own ranks. To mitigate this risk, businesses and government agencies are increasingly turning to Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS) for its insider-threat detection solutions.

Varonis analyzes users' activity and watches for significant changes from the norm. If it detects abnormal behavior -- such as unusually large volumes of data being downloaded -- it can send out alerts. Varonis can also limit the damage of data breaches by automatically locking down sensitive data.

Like Okta, Varonis continues to add new customers at a rapid clip; its 188 customer additions in the third quarter helped to drive revenue 25.7% higher to $67 million. For the full year, the company expects revenue to rise as much as 26% to $271 million.

Despite its impressive growth, Varonis' current revenue base accounts for just a small fraction of a market opportunity it pegs at $15 billion. This massive and still largely untapped addressable market leaves plenty of room for Varonis to grow its revenue at above-average rates for at least the next decade.