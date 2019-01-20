3 Top Defense Stocks to Watch Now

So far, 2019 has been an excellent year for defense stocks. Since January 1, many stocks in the sector have already delivered double-digit gains, and if we go back another week to the market bottom on Christmas Eve 2018, a handful have already gained 20% -- or close to it -- in returns.

Three defense stocks that investors should continue to watch as we move into 2019 are AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV), Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), and BAE Systems PLC ADR (NASDAQOTH: BAESY). Keep reading to learn why three top Motley Fool contributors identified these defense stocks as being worthy of your watchlist right now.

The everything drone company

Travis Hoium (AeroVironment): Drones have long been an ideal military tool, whether they're flying overhead to gather information or replacing boots on the ground in combat zones. Over the past decade, militaries around the world have been spending billions of dollars each year on advancing their drone capabilities and AeroVironment has been one of the biggest beneficiaries, which is why it's a stock investors should keep their eye on.

In fiscal 2019, the company expects to boost revenue by 12% to 15%, to between $300 million and $310 million, with earnings of $1.30 to $1.50 per share. This would continue growth that began two years ago as military and commercial drones became more popular.

In 2018, AeroVironment became a more focused company after selling its electric-vehicle charging business and turning its focus solely to drones. It's also expanding the drone capabilities it's bringing to market. For example, a recent partnership with General Dynamics will develop drones with tactical missile systems that will integrate with armored combat vehicles.

Commercial drone applications are also starting to open up. The Quantix drone was used in Southern California to support the National Park Service in recovery efforts after recent fires. This is on top of current uses in energy, agriculture, and security applications.

If all goes well for Aerovironment, it could be a disruptive force in military and commercial drones, giving investors an incredible upside.

Cheaper, but for good reason