3 Top Dividend Aristocrats to Buy Now

Not all companies on the S&P 500 are capable of raising their dividend every year. And it takes a special one to raise it for 25 years straight, every year.

In uncertain times, it can be difficult to determine which stocks you should hold on to through blue skies and stormy weather. Very few have demonstrated routine performance through booms, busts, recessions, inflation, interest rate hikes, and everything in between. Which is exactly why all smart investors should have at least a few Dividend Aristocrats in their portfolio. There aren't many of them, but as you watch other investors panic, you can rest easy on the sidelines knowing your money is safely growing with three of these solid bets. Let's look at why Walmart (NYSE: WMT), Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) all qualify.

Glasses and a coffee on top of a financial newspaper. More

Image source: Getty Images

Walmart: Not your average retailer

Walmart hasn't just miraculously survived the so-called "retail apocalypse," it's thrived in it. The 57-year-old company has seen its fair share of changing market trends, and when things started to heat up from competition like Amazon.com, it quickly pivoted to beef up its online presence.

Its latest endeavor is building out its online grocery service, no doubt a play to keep up with Amazon's rapid seamless integration with Whole Foods. CEO Doug McMillon is confident Walmart can keep up in this sphere -- and even eventually dominate -- due to its wide reach. Speaking to a Fortune magazine conference, McMillon told investors, "When you have a store environment and you have fresh or perishable food so close to people, those stores then become dual store and pick centers."

He's not far off. Walmart's $170 billion food business easily makes it the United States' biggest grocer, and the company aims to offer grocery pickup in 3,100 stores by the end of 2019, with the coveted same-day delivery at 1,600 stores by the same time. It's no surprise Walmart is making this pivot.

But it doesn't stop with groceries. The company is focused on growing all of its e-commerce capacity at a breakneck pace. In 2019, its online channel grew by 37% in the first quarter, compared with Amazon's 10%. But it hasn't forgotten about its brick-and-mortar side, with comparable-stores sales growth of 3.4% in the same period. The bottom line here is that Walmart's not going anywhere. Its aggressive acquisitions suggest the company isn't afraid to elbow back as the online space gets increasingly crowded -- and it can do it while growing its retail presence.

As of now, it offers a 2.1% dividend. It may not sound like much, but investors should rest easy knowing Walmart is reinvesting a lot of its excess capital into the company to continue to grow, since there's still room to do so. For a business that's been around as long as Walmart has, that should be music to smart investors' ears.

Coca-Cola: Still bubbly

Coca-Cola's mammoth success is something of a miracle, at least at face value. But it's really due to a series of strategic management decisions and controlled growth over the long term. As with any company, Coca-Cola deals with routine headwinds, specifically a declining consumer taste for sugary soft drinks (particularly in the West). Soda sales are at a 30-year low, and as health and dietary awareness spreads, the downturn is only likely to accelerate.