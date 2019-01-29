3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

Dividend stocks are an essential part of any well-rounded portfolio. However, the fact that top dividend stocks are highly coveted items among blue-chip and institutional investors alike means that most of these equities garner stately premiums. Put simply, there aren't many bargains to be had when it comes to elite dividend plays.

With this theme in mind, we turned to three of our Motley Fool contributors to get their thoughts on which top dividend stocks offer retail investors a compelling mix of stable income and value. They picked Hanesbrands (NYSE: HBI), Ford (NYSE: F), and AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV). Here's why.

A hand stacking coins in a series of ever-higher columns. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Rebound potential and big yield at clearance prices

Keith Noonan (Hanesbrands): Hanesbrands has struggled amid slowdown for some of its key product categories and the threat that private-label retail brands will continue to eat away at its business. The stock has lost nearly 40% of its value over the last year, and shares now trade at just 7.5 times this year's expected earnings and yield 4.3%. Momentum for private-label retail brands presents a meaningful threat to Hanesbrands, and the stock's big sell-off over the last year isn't entirely unwarranted, but shares look cheap at current prices.

The company's socks and underwear sales have slowed in 2018, but the business is expected to stabilize this year -- which would alleviate sales and earnings pressure. Investors probably shouldn't look to the segment to power the clothing giant's rebound, but that doesn't mean that Hanesbrands is without growth engines. The company has been on an acquisitions push over the last few years, and it also has homegrown product lines that are showing strong momentum -- most notably its Champion brand. Champion clothing sales grew 30% year over year last quarter, and the brand is spearheading the company's international expansion and direct-to-consumer sales push.

Hanesbrands' dividend yield has never been higher than its levels over the last couple months, and the company's growth prospects do not appear to be as dim as the recent stock sell-offs suggest. There's an attractive value and returned-income profile here, and for patient investors, I think Hanesbrands is a dividend stock worth buying today.

A generous automaker

Jeremy Bowman (Ford): One top dividend stock I have been taking a closer look at lately is Ford. The legacy automaker has struggled of late with China sales down and losses in Europe piling up, but the stock has already paid the price for it as shares are down nearly 50% over the last five years.

That's made the stock dirt cheap at a P/E ratio of 6.6 based on its preliminary adjusted earnings per share forecast of $1.30 for 2018, and its dividend yield has risen to an enticing 7%. Management has also pledged not to cut the payout.

Indeed, Ford's challenges aren't about to disappear. The company was vague about 2019 guidance, saying only that it saw potential for improvement in revenue, EBIT, and operating cash flow growth. Investors sold off the stock in response to that unclear forecast, but considering its dividend, Ford doesn't look like a bad buy today even as its profit growth is uncertain as the low price and high yield offers its own return even without price appreciation.