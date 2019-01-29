3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 4%

While the S&P 500 sports a dividend yield barely above 2%, there are plenty of stocks that pay investors a much nicer 4% yield. Stocks with high dividend yields sometimes come with big risks, but that's not always the case.

Three of our Motley Fool contributors think AT&T (NYSE: T), Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE: MMP), and International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) are great options for dividend investors looking for dividend yields over 4%. Here's why.

A glass jar full of coins labeled dividends. More

Image source: Getty Images.

A growth spurt is right around the corner for this top-tier high-yield stock

Sean Williams (AT&T): When it comes to top high-yield dividend stocks, there's pretty much no beating AT&T and its 6.7% dividend yield.

I know what you're probably thinking, and you're absolutely right -- AT&T is boring, and in recent years, it hasn't delivered a lot of top-line sales growth. But the thing is, sometimes boring is beautiful, because it means you're invested in a time-tested business model that you won't have to worry about. Of course, there's more to like about AT&T than simply its brand and the fact that you'll sleep well at night. What's intriguing is that its growth rate might be about to pick up in a big way.

Beginning last year, we saw the first real ramp-up of 5G networks being tested in select cities by major wireless carriers, including AT&T. This next-generation wireless network is likely going to lead to a tech upgrade cycle, with consumers eager to take advantage of 5G speeds. That's good news for smartphone manufacturers, but it's even better news for wireless carriers like AT&T. Data is a high-margin source of revenue, and the rollout of 5G on a broader basis in 2020 and beyond could push the needle north on the company's sales and profitability.

Also, AT&T's acquisition of Time Warner could work better than most folks anticipate. Sure, I may be a bit biased saying that as an AT&T shareholder, but the addition of the CNN, TNT, and TBS networks has a twofold purpose. First, it puts more bargaining power in AT&T's court when negotiating rates with advertisers. Secondly, it's a dangling carrot of sorts that can be used to attract consumers to AT&T's video streaming services.

The recipe exists for AT&T to grow organically by a mid-single-digit percentage. Coupled with a forward price-to-earnings ratio that's as low as it's been in a decade, AT&T looks to be a top high-yield stock you can count on.

Selling at a discount to its peers is rare for Magellan

Tyler Crowe (Magellan Midstream Partners): For years, Magellan Midstream Partners has been regarded as one of the best-run oil and gas pipeline businesses out there, and its stock has historically traded at a premium to its peers because of its ability to generate great returns and pay a generous distribution to its investors. Recently, though, the stock has been hit harder than several others in this business, and now its stock trades at a discount to its peers for the first time since its IPO back in 2004.