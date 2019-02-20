3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 4%

Owning high-quality, high-yield dividend stocks is the most effective way for investors to achieve outsize returns over the long run. But while many such stocks might seem attractive, it can be difficult to tell whether their high payouts, and the strength of their underlying businesses, are sustainable.

To that end, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to each identify a top dividend stock that yields at least 4%. Read on to learn why they like Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE: SKT), W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC), and Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS).

Steve Symington (Tanger Factory Outlet Centers): This isn't the first time I've touted Tanger Factory Outlet Centers as an attractive high-yield dividend stock. But with an annualized yield of 6.6% as of this writing, and as long as the outlet-center real estate investment trust (REIT) continues to prove that its model is an important part of today's retail industry for both its tenants and consumers, I'm more than happy to repeat my recommendation.

That said, Tanger's growth has suffered of late as it opts to make strategic rent adjustments to ensure it maintains a high portfolio occupancy rate, which stood at 96.8% last quarter. The company has also warned investors that it will probably need to deal with tenants pursuing bankruptcy, along with store closures and further lease adjustments, in the coming quarters.

At the same time, when Tanger most recently announced quarterly results last week, it revealed improved sequential performance that helped the company exceed expectations in 2018 and raise its dividend -- this time by 1.4% to $1.42 per share -- for the 26th consecutive year. Tanger also announced that it's in the early stages of future development for a new 280,000-square-foot outlet center in Tennessee.

Of course, you might worry that Tanger's high yield is too good to be true. But as CEO Steven Tanger noted in last quarter's earnings release, it will be no problem to maintain, as it's "supported by one of the lowest payout ratios in the sector, along with a fortress low-levered balance sheet."

For investors willing to buy Tanger and collect that big dividend, I think the stock should handily beat the market as it solidifies its supporting position in our changing retail landscape.

Reuben Gregg Brewer (W.P. Carey): W.P. Carey is a REIT that owns what are known as net lease properties. More on that in a second. For right now, focus on the fact that it offers a robust 5.5% yield, well above peers Realty Income (NYSE: O) and National Retail Properties (NYSE: NNN), which yield 3.9% and 3.8%, respectively. Carey's dividend, meanwhile, has increased every year for more than two decades, roughly equivalent to these industry bellwethers.

Some investors don't like that Carey is super diversified, but it's really a net positive. For example, the REIT's portfolio is spread across the industrial (27% of rents), office (23%), retail (17%), warehouse (16%), education (4%), and "other" sectors. It also generates around 35% of its rents from foreign markets. Far from a negative, this diversification gives Carey a host of ways to grow its business that its peers, which are largely focused on the domestic retail sector, lack.