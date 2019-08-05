3 Top Dow Jones Stocks to Buy Amid Economic Uncertainty

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the index containing 30 American blue-chip stocks, has certainly seen better days.

Dow futures fell 373 points on August 5 after China answered Trump's tariff threats with another escalation of the trade war. China allowed the Yuan to fall to its lowest level in over a decade and told state-owned companies to suspend imports of U.S. agricultural products. This decline follows the Dow's previous 1% drop on July 31, which occurred after the Federal Reserve sent mixed messages regarding whether or not it would cut interest rates further.

All of this has led to a great degree of economic uncertainty. However, some analysts believe that a few Dow stocks look poised to not only withstand the current climate but also to outperform.

Here are 3 top rated Dow Jones stocks that analysts are saying make compelling investments even in an uncertain economic climate.

Despite a 2% drop in the last three days, the payment processing giant is looking strong.

Visa’s long-term growth prospects appear unchanged as the number of consumers relying on non-cash payments to make purchases is only growing. Global non-cash payments volume is expected to increase by at least 10%.

Not to mention the company has continued to expand and diversify its product pipeline. On July 17, Visa announced that it will acquire payment gateway software company, Payworks. This technology will allow V to create a white-labeled omnichannel payment management platform for in-store, in-app and online purchases. Earlier in June, the company also launched new installment capabilities for cardholders and released its B2B payment network that allows financial institutions to process high-value corporate cross-border payments much more quickly.

Five-star analyst, Josh Beck, said, “Visa's momentum in the core business is coupled with recent M&A deals and organic momentum as evidence by a triple-digit transaction growth in Visa Direct suggests Visa has a long growth path ahead and investors should be buyers of the stock.” On July 24, the KeyBanc analyst reiterated his Buy rating while raising his price target from $190 to $195, suggesting 10% upside. He has an 82% success rate and gets an average return of 26% per rating.